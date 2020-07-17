A crash involving two SUVs and a semitruck at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday just west of West Plains resulted in injuries for a man and two children, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.A. Times reported an eastbound 1997 Peterbilt semitruck, driven by Timothy L. Rohrer, 66, of West Plains, was stopped on west U.S.160 waiting to turn. A 2017 Toyota 4Runner driven by Cory A. Purgason, 29, of Moody, and carrying a 4-year-old and 6-year-old, both also from Moody, rear-ended the Peterbilt, said patrol.
After the impact, the 4Runner reportedly struck an oncoming 2008 GMC Yukon driven by Raymond E. Bowers, 59, of West Plains.
The patrol reports minor injuries for Purgation and the youngest child in his vehicle; moderate injuries were reported for the 6-year-old. All three were wearing seatbelts and were taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for either of the other drivers.
