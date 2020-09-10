Serious injuries were reported for a Phelps County woman, resulting from a crash at 2:10 a.m. Saturday on B Highway 2 miles east of Houston in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Annalea Breedlove, 23, of Edgar Springs, was westbound in a 2010 Ford Explorer that traveled off the left side of the road, struck two power poles and overturned, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle. Breedlove was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Breedlove was flown by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Cpl. Sellars was assisted by Tpr. M.L. Wiseman.
Two Gainesville residents suffered serious injuries after their utility vehicle crashed at 7:09 p.m. Saturday on T Highway at Mammoth in Ozark County.
Sgt. L.S. Elliot reported driver Michael L. Goins, 30, and passenger Monica L. Henderson, 36, were westbound in a 2008 Arctic Cat UTV that traveled off the right side of the road, struck several small trees and overturned. Neither wore seat belts or helmets, according to the patrol.
The report shows Goins was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Henderson was taken by private vehicle to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., according to the report.
Sgt. Elliot was assisted by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department and Lick Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
SUNDAY CRASHES
A Fulton County, Ark., woman suffered serious injuries after her motorcycle crashed into a truck at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17, 3 miles south of West Plains.
Cpl. J.C. Howell reported Deanna N. Conder, 31, of Camp, was northbound on a 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle that struck a southbound 2010 Ford F150 attempting to turn east onto County Road 8800. She was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The Ford was driven by Christopher K. Murray, 42, of West Plains, who was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The report shows Conder was flown by Air Evac to Cox South.
Cpl. Howell was assisted by Tpr. T.D. Pond, Howell Rural Fire Department and South Howell County Ambulance.
Moderate injuries were reported for a Polk County woman after a two-vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 5, 5 miles north of Gainesville in Ozark County.
Tpr. D.L. Nash reported driver Donald R. Pippin, 69, of Gainesville was northbound in a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer when he slowed down for congested traffic, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 1970 Ford Gran Torino. The Ford, driven by Terry A. Whiteley, 66, with passenger Cheryl L. Whiteley, 64, both of Brighton, then ran off the road and into a ravine.
The report shows Whiteley was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.
