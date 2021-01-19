Moderate injuries were reported for a woman from Cherokee Village, Ark., whose truck crashed at 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 65, 3 miles south of Ozark in Christian County, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.B. Blankenship with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Melissa A. Flowers, 44, was northbound in a 2003 Toyota Sienna that traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and drainage berm.
The report shows Flowers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for a Winona man who was in a crash at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on J Highway in Carter County, 5 miles south of Fremont.
Tpr. J.C. Simpson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Richard N. Redman, 65, was southbound in a 2000 Sterling LT8511 truck that ran off the road, returned, then traveled back off the road and overturned.
The report shows Redman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
