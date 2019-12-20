Two Ozark County women suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 181, 5 miles north of Gainesville in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. C.A. Hogue with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mischa A. Fero, 31, of Gainesville, was was the driver of a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that attempted to turn left, failed to yield and was struck by a southbound 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Tanya A. Johnson, 53, of Gainesville.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were taken by ambulance to Baxter County Regional Hospital in Mtn. Home, Ark. No condition reports are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.