INCIDENTS
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 14 a man was arrested at the municipal court on a warrant and booked into jail.
At 8:04 p.m. Jan. 14, officers were dispatched to Woodland Avenue to collect found property. The item has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 11:43 p.m. Jan. 14, officers responded to a home on Llama Drive regarding an alleged burglary. It was determined the incident was a domestic dispute and neither party wished to pursue charges. Officer Whitley Clark.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 2:53 a.m. Jan. 15 he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard for a registration violation. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was ticketed on the charge.
At 8:09 a.m. Jan. 15, it was reported a man put his hands on his girlfriend during a verbal dispute at a home on Pine Street. Both parties were uncooperative in the investigation and no charges are sought. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officer McKemie was dispatched at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 15 to a vacant home on Aid Avenue in response to a report that screaming and yelling were coming from the house. It was learned two individuals were trespassing there, but were gone when officers arrived. A stolen electric meter was found in the house and recovered. No charges.
At 12:51 p.m. Jan. 15, officers were dispatched to a location on Washington Avenue regarding property damage. A report was completed and the incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
At 3:53 p.m. Jan. 15 Officer Colter Reid responded to a location on North Howell Avenue to investigate a possible sexual assault. A suspect has been identified and the case is under investigation.
Officer Burnes reported at 4:35 p.m. Jan. 15 he was dispatched to a business on Bill Virdon Boulevard to investigate an attempt by someone to use counterfeit currency. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:35 p.m. Jan. 15, officers were dispatched to investigate a theft by two unknown suspects at a business on Bill Virdon Boulevard. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 11:01 p.m. Jan. 15, officers responded to the skate park on East First Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. During the investigation drug paraphernalia was located and a man was issued a ticket on the charge. Officer Clark.
At 6:59 a.m. Jan. 16, a well-being check was conducted on a woman who was walking near the intersection of U.S. 63 and Highway 17. She had active warrants and was taken into custody. Officer McKemie.
