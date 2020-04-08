Chaseton Eugene Shelley, 23, Mtn. Grove, and Miriah Lynn Childers, 22, Mtn. Grove, March 14 in West Plains. Officiatead by Charles A. Morgan.
Jonathan Eura Joses Olsen, 23, Vanzant, and Julie Jo Turnbull, 18, Willow Springs, March 14 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Andrew N. Bryan.
David Earl O'hara Jr., 44, West Plains, and Wanda Sanchez Keller, 37, West Plains. Officiated by Kelvin Fine.
Corey Dillion York, 27, Koshkonong, and Cheyann Dakota Marie Stephens, 25, Koshkonong, March 24 in West Plains. Officiated by Steve Stamatis.
Allen Dewayne Dorsey, 42, St. Charles, and Catherine Lynn Dela Cruz, 43, Mtn. Grove, March 24 in Cabool. Officiated by Benjamin Leonard.
Ricky Tyler Bates, 20, Mtn. View, and Kailey Lynn Shanks, 18, Mtn. View, March 28 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Dale Wallander.
Master Joseph Mercado Neuhaus, 33, West lains, and Paige Breeanne Watson, 30, West Plains, March 28 in West Plains. Officiated by Greg Worley.
Stephen Scott Brake, 51, Willow Springs, and Penny Lou Creasy, 43, Willow Springs, March 28 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Scott Williamson.
Joseph Lee Beard, 36, Caulfield, and Alethia Michelle Watson, 35, Caulfield, April 3 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
