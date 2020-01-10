Texas County’s Public Water Supply District 2 has filed its annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018, according to State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office.
The reports were due June 30, 2019; PWSD 2 in Texas County filed its report Nov. 5, 2019, the auditor reported.
State law requires the governing body of all political subdivisions, except counties and school districts, to send a report of financial transactions to the auditor each year, within six months of the end of the fiscal year.
If a political subdivision fails to submit a report in a timely manner, it may be fined $500 per day by the Department of Revenue, per state statute.
A searchable link to individual financial reports is available at auditor.mo.gov.
