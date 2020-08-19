Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.
One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. The entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.
Of the eight municipalities in Howell, Shannon and Texas counties required to file by June 30 for fiscal years ending Dec. 31, five filed their reports in timely manners: Brandsville in Howell, Eminence and Winona in Shannon, and Plato and Raymondville in Texas County.
The cities of Willow Springs, Birch Tree and Houston did not file their financial reports on time, according to the auditor’s office, though Willow Springs did file its required municipal court certification, which was also required. Birch Tree is not required to file the certification, as it does not have a municipal court; Houston did not file any of its required documents. All three cities are also required to file an addendum to their financial reports, none of which did by June 30.
Area taxing districts required to file documents by June 30 for the same fiscal year ending number 36, and of those, 15 did not make the deadline, the auditor’s office reported.
In Douglas County, the Ava Ambulance District was late filing, while the county health department and library districts were timely with their reports.
Late filers in Howell County are the Pomona Fire Protection District, Public Water Supply District 1, South Howell Ambulance District, Willow Springs Ambulance District and Willow Springs Library District. Those meeting the deadline are fire protection districts in Brandsville, Howell County Rural No. 1 and Pumpkin Center; Howell County 911 Board; and PWSD 3.
In Oregon County, the library district was the only late filer listed. The county’s ambulance district and health department, as well as the Thayer Special Road District, filed by June 30.
The Ozark County Health Center is listed as as late filer, while PWSD 1 in the same county met the deadline.
Those not making the deadline in Shannon County are that county’s ambulance district and health department. The Timber Community Fire Protection District filed in a timely manner.
In Texas County, late filers include the Licking Route 32 Community Improvement District, PWSD 2 and 4, and the Texas County EMS Board. Those making the deadline include PWSD 1, the Texas County Memorial Hospital CID, the county’s health department and library district and TCMH itself.
Only the Mtn. Grove Special Road District in Wright County failed to meet the filing deadline; PWSD 1 and the county’s health department and library district were timely in their filings.
Statewide, a total of 399 municipalities and 1,494 taxing districts were required to file by June 30 because their fiscal year ended on Dec. 31. Of those entities, 1,363 filed financial reports timely and 1 filed a partial financial report.
Reports received are searchable online at auditor.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.