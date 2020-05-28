The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. today in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The first item on the agenda up for consideration by commissioners is the hiring of a new county employee. Commissioners will also review a contract upgrade for county internet service and approve payroll.
At 11 a.m., Deputy Jared Peterman with the sheriff’s office is scheduled to meet with the commission for an application conference for a grant via the Bulletproof Vest Partnership.
Commissioners will approve accounts payable presented and recognize any guests in attendance.
The Howell County Commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome to attend.
