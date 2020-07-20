INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 1:16 p.m. June 23 that in the previous week someone stole a weed eater from her garage on Fifth Street. Detective Brandon Romans.
It was reported at 1:34 p.m. June 23 there was an incident of domestic assault. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officers responded at 3:25 p.m. June 23 to a home on Lincoln Avenue regarding a report of stealing. The victim stated a cell phone had been delivered to the home, but the package was found down the street with the cell phone missing. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 3:54 p.m. June 23 there was a theft at a home on Utah Street. Cpl. Wichowski.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 6:19 p.m. June 23 he responded to a home on Myrtle Street regarding a possible disturbance with an intoxicated man. It was discovered there had been an argument between a mother and son and threats were allegedly made against the mother. The victim did not wish to file charges and the case is considered closed.
It was reported at 2:15 a.m. June 24 an American flag was stolen from a flag pole at a home on Paula Drive. The reporting party stated there were two men he knows that he believes sped from the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 12:59 p.m. June 24 the theft of $15 worth of fuel was reported from a gas station on St. Louis Street; the suspect drove a black Ford Explorer. Cpl. Powell.
It was reported at 9:13 p.m. June 24 a girl ran away from a home on West Leyda Street. She was later found at a home on County Road 7200 by law enforcement officers and returned to the reporting party. A referral will be forwarded to the juvenile office. Officer John Murrell.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 10:20 p.m. June 24 he responded to a home on Amyx Street regarding a possible domestic disturbance. A report was taken for a verbal domestic disturbance but no crimes were reported or observed. The case is considered closed.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. June 25 to a home on Jefferson Avenue, a man there reporting he had heard two gunshots coming from an area behind his home and something had struck his hand. Officers observed a small puncture would on the man’s left hand, but were unable to find any evidence of a firearm being shot in the area. The man was treated for the injury at Ozarks Medical Center and released. Officer Justin Brown.
A man reported at 11:05 a.m. June 25 that sometime in the previous two days someone had taken a push mower from his home on Locust Street. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Murrell reported at 3:56 p.m. June 25 he responded to a business on Kentucky Avenue to assist South Howell County Ambulance and West Plains Fire Department personnel rendering aid to a person having a seizure. The subject was later pronounced dead and the cause of death was determined to be natural.
Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. June 25 to the corner of West Main Street and Garfield Street to investigate a report that an ATM was damaged. A display screen had been removed, was lying on the ground, and seized as evidence. Officer Murrell.
At 3:01 a.m. June 26 officers were dispatched to a home on St. Louis Street regarding a possible domestic disturbance. It was determined no physical altercation took place between the people that lived there; a man involved reportedly assaulted another man, but they declined to press charges. No injuries were observed and no charges are being sought. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:56 a.m. June 26 Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported he was dispatched to a home on Kay Drive regarding a man and woman who were in the front yard yelling at each other for about an hour. It was determined the man discharged a firearm in a negligent manner during a verbal altercation while intoxicated. He was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
Cpl. Powell reported at 12:44 p.m. June 26 he responded to a location on Locust Street regarding a suicidal man. It was determined the man made a suicidal statement, so he was transported by ambulance to OMC for treatment.
A man reported at 12:56 p.m. June 26 another man he knows drove by his home on Webster Avenue, waved a baseball bat and made an obscene gesture. The suspect was later located and ticketed on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officer Jones.
At 3:12 p.m. June 26 officers were dispatched to Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a theft in progress. A suspect reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol, some of which were recovered. A suspect was identified and charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Kevin White.
Officer Brown reported at 5:37 p.m. June 26 he was dispatched to Parkway Shopping Center regarding a report of shoplifting. It was determined a man took two items from the store without paying for them. The incident will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 10:42 p.m. June 26 Officer White reported he was dispatched to the Zizzer Pride Academy building on Jackson Street regarding a report a man and woman were checking the building doors. The suspects were not located, but an unsecured door was found, the building was checked and secured before being cleared.
Officers were dispatched at 11:08 p.m. June 26 to Casey’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard in response to a verbal domestic altercation. A report was taken and the parties agreed to separate for the evening. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
It was reported at 7:50 a.m. June 27 a man paid two other men to give him a ride to Rolla, but when they arrived at the Junction 14 Snappy Mart they left with his money. A suspect was located and ticketed on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officer White reported at 11:12 a.m. June 27 he responded to a location on Broadway regarding a man needing help getting a motel room. A keyring was later located in the officer’s patrol car and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
A woman reported at 2:51 p.m. June 27 the father of her children violated a child custody order by refusing to bring her children to her for visitation. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Wichowski reported at 6:28 p.m. June 27 he responded to a location on Thornburgh Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A report was taken regarding an alleged assault and theft.
At 10:17 p.m. June 27 officers were dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue to investigate a burglary. It was discovered someone entered the residence and took items. Officer Brown.
At 12:14 a.m. June 28 it was reported a motorcycle struck a power pole and was left there. The motorcycle was later discovered to be stolen. Cpl. Wichowski.
Officer Murrell reported at 11:02 a.m. June 28 he was approached by a man who reported someone stole tools from his business on Jefferson Avenue. There is no known suspect in the case.
Officers responded at 5 p.m. June 28 to a parking lot off of Jan Howard Expressway regarding a man damaging a vehicle. The suspect fled the area but was later located by officers, and it was determined the vehicle’s owner had been assaulted. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
It was reported at 7:06 p.m. June 28 there was a domestic disturbance at Ridge Crest Motel on Hubert Redburn Drive. It was determined a physical altercation occurred between two people, but there were no injuries and the victim declined to pursue charges. Cpl. Wichowski.
At 9:16 p.m. June 28 it was reported several items were taken from a carport at a home on Sixth Street. Officer Burnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.