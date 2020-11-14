INCIDENT REPORTS
At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported he conducted a traffic stop on County Road 1770 after noticing a vehicle operating without headlights. The stop resulted in the driver being ticketed on charges of a seatbelt violation and driving while suspended.
At 7:38 p.m. Oct. 30, the theft of gasoline was reported from Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 8:40 p.m. Oct. 30 he responded to Lanton Road regarding a man having a drug overdose. The man refused to be transported for medical treatment.
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 30 she initiated a traffic stop at on Sixth Street and the driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested and later released with citations.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 30 he conducted a traffic stop on Utah Street. The driver was arrested on a city warrant, ticketed on a charge of speeding and released after posting bail.
At 11:47 p.m. Oct. 30, Officer Paul Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop on Independence Drive. The driver was found to have a revoked driver's license found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was arrested and released with citations.
A traffic stop was conducted at 1:08 a.m. Oct. 31 on Fourth Street, resulting in the driver being arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and being released with a citation. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 31 to investigate the theft of several checkbooks from a location on Webster Avenue. It was later discovered the checkbooks had not been stolen and the case is considered closed. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 5:54 p.m. Oct. 31, a man was arrested on Prospect Street for failure to appear on a misdemeanor. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 10:57 p.m. Oct. 31, officers were dispatched to Subway on Missouri Avenue regarding an alleged domestic altercation in progress. It was determined a disturbance had occurred involving two individuals but nothing physical was alleged. A report was taken for documentation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officers responded at 7:29 a.m. Nov. 1 to Lanton Road to investigate a domestic altercation. It was learned the incident involved a man and woman and was verbal only. Officer McKemie.
At 4:14 p.m. Nov. 1, a man contacted the police to report a vehicle had been stolen from a location on Third Street. It was learned the vehicle had been in an incident involving the sheriff's department earlier that day and was recovered and impounded. A theft report was filed and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 he responded to Georgia White Walking Park and officers made contact with a woman who appeared incapacitated by narcotics use and unable to properly care for the children with her. The children were later placed in the care of a family member by the Division of Family Services.
