Contractors have begun work to replace the Highway 17 bridge over Big Creek north of Summersville in Texas County.
The work, expected to continue through Dec. 31 as weather permits, will take place between Highway 137 and Chapel Road. As construction is underway, traffic will use a temporary bridge with an 11-foot width restriction.
The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southest
