ARRESTS
Charles K. Barton was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Aug. 29 following a vehicle pursuit and transported to Howell County Jail pending a charge of resisting arrest.
Jill Suzanne Weaver, Pomona, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 30 on a charge of failure to appear on a West Plains charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
TICKETS
Devon Eugene Riley was ticketed at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 29 on a charge of failure to use a seat belt.
Willard Gene Arado Gunter, Cabool, was ticketed at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 30 at the high school football field on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, Pomona, was ticketed at 11 p.m. Aug. 30 on charges of driving while suspended, displaying unauthorized plates or tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle.
Kurgon Dal Bryan was ticketed at 11:07 p.m. Sunday on a charge driving with defective headlights.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, Pomona, was ticketed at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Katelyn Marie Wood was ticketed at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to register a motor vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 1:33 a.m. Aug. 29 a Children’s Division caseworker requested assistance from an officer at the school.
At 3:10 a.m. Aug. 29 Cable America was contacted regarding a cable hanging low and causing a hazard on High Street. It was determined the line actually belonged to CenturyLink but it was pulled out of the way by Cable America employees to keep it out of the way of traffic.
At 7:35 p.m. Aug. 29 officers were dispatched to a home on Main Street to conduct a well-being check on a man that had threatened to harm himself, but the subject was not located there. The subject was later located on Pine Grove Road and was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) by private vehicle for treatment.
It was reported at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 29 a vehicle was pulled off of the road between Willow Springs and West Plains and a tent had been set up down the road from the vehicle.
It was reported at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 29 unknown persons had entered a woman’s apartment at about midnight on Aug. 28 and she hid in the closet until they left. The woman reported she didn’t call 911 because she believed the police wouldn’t get there quickly.
It was reported at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 29 a man had called to confirm to police he had taken his friend to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment.
At 12:45 p.m. Aug. 29 a caseworker with the Children’s Division requested assistance from an officer.
At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 29 an individual reported someone had been shining laser lights into their apartment.
At 11:15 p.m. Aug. 29 officers responded to a Life Alert call at a home on Third Street. The resident confirmed to officers the call was an accident.
It was reported at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 30 the police department was contacted by the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding a case.
It was reported at 3:43 a.m. Aug. 30 an officer from Summersville called needing information about an upcoming class.
It was reported at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 30 information was requested by an insurance company regarding an accident.
It was reported at 9:46 a.m. Aug. 30 the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office called requesting to speak with Cpl. Brian Jackson.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 a small dog was lying in the street and wouldn’t move. The dog’s owner was advised.
It was reported at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 30 officers responded to south U.S. 60 in reference to an older man walking on the highway. The subject told officers he was walking to Penmac in West Plains to get a job.
It was reported at 11:29 a.m. Aug. 30 a man called after being told by his neighbors the police had come and knocked on his door, and wanted to know why.
It was reported at 11:29 p.m. Aug. 30 in reference to a disturbance on the 800 block of East Main Street. Officers were unable to locate the disturbance.
It was reported at 11:01 a.m. Aug. 31 officers met Division of Family Services caseworkers at a home on Pine Street, but were unable to find anyone at home. Officers returned to the home later to conduct a well-being check on two juveniles.
It was reported at 2:57 p.m. Aug. 31 officers assisted Division of Family Services with the service of a judicial order.
It was reported at 3:36 p.m. Aug. 31 loud music was coming from a location on Corn Avenue. The involved party was told to quiet down.
It was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday there were two stray dogs near Park Street, and one of them snarled at the reporting party.
It was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday there was a disturbance near the car wash on Main Street. It was determined a man was having an argument with his caretaker.
A theft was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded at 10:59 p.m. Sunday to Highway 76 in reference to individuals that were sitting on the shoulder of the road. The subjects stated their vehicle had broken down on Z Highway and they were waiting on a tow truck.
An unsecured building was discovered at 3:02 a.m. Monday by officers on patrol. An attempt was made to contact the owner, the building was checked and cleared and extra patrol was implemented in the area.
It was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday there had been suspected drug activity on East Sixth Street. The vehicle that was the subject of the report was gone when officers arrived.
At 6:56 p.m. Monday a complaint of loud music and car horns honking was made.
It was reported at 7:12 p.m. Monday a suspicious man was asking about WiFi. The subject was unable to be located.
It was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday people were loitering in the McDonald’s parking lot. The subjects were issued a warning and told to leave.
Officers responded at 11 p.m. Monday to a report of one man harassing another. An officer told the reporting party he would speak to the other man about it.
Officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday to a location on Walnut Street in reference to a man throwing rocks at two other people. An officer spoke with the parties involved and took statements.
It was reported at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday a man had pulled up in a woman’s driveway and knocked on the door, but she didn’t answer, and he was still in her driveway using his laptop and phone after several minutes. The subject was located at Town and Country and told officers he was a tobacco health inspector and that he would be on his way.
It was reported at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday a man who had filed a missing person’s report on his son had heard from him, and wanted to inform officers.
It was reported at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday a man had received a scam phone call.
It was reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday a woman had come to the police department to register her dogs.
It was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday a man had called to inform police his son was in town and he wanted officers to be on the lookout for him.
It was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday a woman came to the police department in order to fill out a statement.
It was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday information regarding an accident had been requested by an insurance company.
It was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday the school resource officer had informed the police department a fire drill was going to be held that day.
It was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday the police department received a call from the Howell County Sheriff’s Department regarding paperwork on a male subject.
It was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday the Howell County Sheriff’s Department called regarding contact with the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
It was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday a woman called to inform the police she would be doing a controlled burn on her property.
It was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday a man had called asking about a safe place to park his U-Haul.
It was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday a funeral escort was requested from the Catholic church to the city cemetery.
It was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday the Howell County Sheriff’s Department requested warrants to be faxed to them.
It was reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday a lady called about registering her dogs.
It was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday a man had come to the police department that day to report his son missing.
It was reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday a woman called the police department concerned because a friend made statements on social media about harming herself, and requested a well-being check.
It was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday a woman had requested extra patrol around Walnut Street and County Road 1070, stating there had been a lot of traffic and she had almost been hit several times by reckless drivers.
It was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday a man had called the station requesting an accident report.
At noon Tuesday a funeral escort was provided from the Catholic Church to DD Highway.
It was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday there had been a child custody dispute that had been resolved prior to the arrival of officers.
It was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday there had been an incident of harassment by text messages.
It was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday there had been a careless and imprudent driver on Main Street.
It was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday a driver was revving a motor on Corn Avenue, causing a disturbance. The driver was contacted and told to stop.
