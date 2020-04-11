ARREST
Selena Marie Gibboney, Cornone, Texas, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. April 3 on Pearl Circle on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while intoxicated or under the influence and released with citations. Officer Chris Barrett.
CITATIONS
Billy Waymon Pectol, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:58 p.m. March 30 on Independence Drive on a charge of trespassing. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Justin Joshua Dakota Adolphson, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:56 p.m. April 1 on Lincoln Avenue on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer and walking in the road. Det. Kyle Parrish.
Miguel Angel Gaona was ticketed at 12:17 a.m. April 2 on Main Street on a charge of trespassing. Officer Conner Burnes.
John Richard Bowles, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 2:05 p.m. April 4 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of noise disturbance. Officer Sean Barrett.
Emilee Reann Hicks, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:35 p.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Burnes.
Logan Scott Bunch, Pomona, was ticketed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Burnes.
Randy Leroy Scott, Spring Hill, Fla., was ticketed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
INCIDENTS
At 11:32 a.m. March 30 it was reported batteries were stolen from from a state-owned school bus during the prior two days, while the bus was parked on Wayhaven Drive. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 3:10 p.m. March 30 Officer Sean Barrett was dispatched to the area of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Sixth Street regarding an abandoned Chevrolet van left in the road. The owner of the vehicle was not located and it was towed by J & J Recovery.
Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. March 30 to a home on Burke Avenue to investigate a lost or stolen phone. Officer Josh Wichowski.
At 9:08 a.m. March 31 Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a home on Garfield Avenue regarding a possible domestic disturbance. It was determined there was a verbal altercation between a brother and sister and no charges are pending.
At 9:10 a.m. March 31 an employee of Ozark Treasures reported that, at about 3:48 a.m., someone used a piece of asphalt to break a window on the south side of the business. Officer Brad Jones.
At 9:59 a.m. March 31 officers investigated a report of medication taken from a home on McFarland Drive since the previous day. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
At 10:30 a.m. March 31 a representative of Global Medical Response reported that seven laptops had been lost during shipping from O’Fallon to West Plains. A report was taken but no charges are expected. Officer John Murrell.
At 3:01 p.m. March 31 fraudulent use of a credit card was reported, having happened between March 27 and that day. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Kevin White reported at 3:52 p.m. March 31 he found a child who he had been told to be on the lookout for since March 17. The juvenile was discovered walking down Porter Wagoner Boulevard and the officer contacted the Children’s Division. The child was spoken to by Children’s Division workers and released shortly after.
It was reported at 5:10 p.m. March 31 officers were dispatched to a home on Circle Drive regarding a woman who was trespassing and found by officers in the home. The property owner did not wish to pursue charges and the woman was given a warning for trespassing. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Kinder reported at 5:51 p.m. March 31 officers were dispatched to a home on Utah Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a man and woman in a relationship had been arguing. Both were given a list of judicial remedies and there were no charges.
At 6:13 p.m. March 31 Detective Parrish reported he stopped a vehicle on Texas Street that was reported stolen out of Peoria, Ill. Two women were detained and released without incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene and any charges sought will be filed through the city of Peoria.
At 6:55 p.m. March 31 officers were dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a man at the Ridge Crest Motel who was displaying a knife and threatening to harm people. He was taken into custody and placed on a hold, pending charges. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 9:09 a.m. April 1 an employee with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Porter Wagoner Boulevard reported someone punched holes in the fuel tank of a company vehicle and stole the fuel. There are no suspects at this time. Officer Murrell.
Officer Kinder reported at 10:10 a.m. April 1 a dryer had been taken from a home on Locust Street. The incident is under investigation.
A woman reported at 12:09 p.m. April 1 officers responded to a home on Washington Avenue regarding a woman who reported a man she has an order of protection against violated the order by coming to her home. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 12:39 p.m. April 1 to a home on Carte Square regarding a disturbance. It was discovered there was a verbal argument between a husband and wife. No charges. Officer Kinder.
At 3:28 p.m. April 1 Officer Sean Barrett was dispatched to Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a shoplifter. A man identified as the suspect reportedly took a cell phone valued at $84. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 3:52 p.m. April 1 that since Dec. 25, someone damaged a storage shed on Preacher Roe Boulevard by breaking off a piece of Masonite siding. The damage is estimated at $100. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 6:26 p.m. April 1 a woman had put $500 on a reloadable credit card and someone had removed it using a PayPal account. The case is under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 11:58 p.m. April 1 a woman who had been reported as a missing person stated she had been sexually assaulted by a man while in Independence, then got a ride to West Plains. The woman was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment and a report was forwarded to the Independence Police Department for further investigation. Officer White.
At 12:17 a.m. April 2 officers were dispatched to the area of East Main Street regarding a burglary. A man was arrested and taken into custody pending charges. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Powell responded at 9:10 a.m. April 2 to Georgia White Walking Park to investigate a report of a man lying on the ground and not moving. It was determined the man needed medical assistance and he was taken to OMC for treatment.
A man reported at 12:10 p.m. April 2 someone used a rock to break the windshield of his vehicle after 8 p.m. the night before, while it was parked in an apartment parking lot off of Kentucky Avenue.
At 6:45 p.m. April 2 a weed-eater was reported found on First Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Kinder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.