Paxton Earl Smith, 25, West lains, and Paige Nicole Riley, 26, West Plains, March 29 in Highlandville. Officiated by Luke Brantingham.
Jonathan Cody Frost, 28, West Plains, and Danielle Marie Cotten, 27, West Plains, April 5 in Rogersville. Officiated by Clayton Jackson.
