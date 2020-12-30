Missourians know to expect colder temperatures, snow, rain, ice or a mix of these during the winter months, say officials, pointing that already, there have been several days with colder temperatures and snow in some areas of the state.
The weather forecast indicates snow, snow showers and freezing rain are likely overnight today and into Thursday. The patrol notes that each of these conditions affect traffic patterns and can make driving hazardous. Lower overnight temperatures may cause wet roads to freeze and become slick.
Drivers should check road conditions before driving to help determine if the trip can be completed safely. Consulting Missouri’s Road Condition Report, 888-275-6636, or MoDOT’s Road Condition Map at traveler.modot.org/map will provide the most current road condition information available.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urge everyone to pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel. If conditions are dangerous, avoid driving on Missouri’s roads.
Those who must travel should make sure clean snow and ice completely from their vehicles, use headlights to increase visibility and reduce traveling speed when the road appears wet or snow is present. Remember: Missouri law states if windshield wipers are in use, headlights must be turned on.
During inclement weather, driving the speed limit is often too fast and not “exercising the highest degree of care.” Missouri law states the responsibility of exercising the highest degree of care while driving rests on the driver's shoulders.
“Please adjust your speed to the weather. Do not use cruise control and increase your following distance,” urges the patrol. “It is next to impossible to stop quickly on snow-covered or slick roads. Allow extra driving time for you to reach your destination at a slow, safe speed.”
Drivers choosing to travel in inclement weather are reminded to keep the fuel tank at least half full. Having an ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, nonperishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter in the trunk can help in an emergency. It only takes one traffic crash to close a road for several hours, caution patrol officials. Being prepared is critical.
Before traveling, cell phones should be fully charged and kept with the driver, but not used while driving. Park the vehicle well off the roadway or in a parking lot before placing a call on a cell phone.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol emergency number is 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone).
“These numbers ring at the nearest troop headquarters. We're here to help,” remind officials.
Anyone involved in a crash or whose vehicle slides off the road should stay inside the vehicle with the seat belt on. During inclement weather, multiple vehicles often crash or slide off the road in the same location. For those walking around their vehicles, the chances of being injured or killed is much greater, officials point out.
“The safest course of action is to contact law enforcement by cell phone and remain inside your vehicle,” they explain. “When remaining in your vehicle, place it in park and turn off the engine. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a possibility if the exhaust system was damaged or is blocked by snow or debris after a traffic crash or slide off.”
The patrol points out there are are also health concerns in cold weather conditions, and reminds citizens they should understand the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and how to prevent them. Create a plan to handle the possibility of becoming stranded. If there are no injuries in the crash, the vehicles should be moved off the road to a safer location while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
“Winter weather affects driving conditions and traffic patterns,” says the patrol. “Please remember to buckle up, pay attention, be courteous, and obey all traffic laws. When weather conditions make driving hazardous, drive only when absolutely necessary.”
