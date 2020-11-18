A Willow Springs man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:20 a.m. Friday on County Road 5570, 2 miles west of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.J. Smith with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a southbound red pickup truck, driven by an unidentified man, crossed into the path of a northbound 1997 Chevrolet S10, striking it and then fleeing the scene. The Chevrolet was driven by Linda D. Miller, 61, and carrying passenger William A. Davis, 60, both of Willow Springs. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Davis was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No injuries were reported for Miller.
Tpr. Smith was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J. S. Cunningham.
Moderate injuries were reported for a Summersville woman after a crash at 12:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63, 5 miles north of Cabool in Texas County.
Tpr. Z. Tate reported Alyssa K. Wilson, 31, of Summersville was northbound in a 2008 Dodge 2500 that began braking, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Wilson was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows she was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
