James Michael Brown, 21, West Plains, and Emily Alyssa Woods, 20, West Plains, Oct. 29 in Summersville. Officiated by Braydon A. Pender.
Mace Ryan Hubbard, 21, West Plains, and Brittany Jo Hurtado, 21, West Plains, Nov. 22 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Davin Friend.
Jeremiah Achenkunju George, 27, West Plains, and Roslin Jose, 26, Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark B. Collins.
Jimmie David Adams, 65, Mtn. View, and Sandra Taylor Florence, 66, Mtn. View, Nov. 27 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Jeremiah Nichols.
Darren Ross Smith, 29, Cabool, and Billie Dee Prince, 27, Cabool, Nov. 28 in Cabool. Officiated by Lee Allen Wood.
Garrett Whayne Belt, 22, West Plains, and Brook Nicole Reid, 21, West Plains, Dec. 3 in West Plains. Officiated by Joseph D. Heiney.
