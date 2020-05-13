The Department of Social Services will divide $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund among Missouri’s six regional food banks, including Ozarks Food Harvest, to help meet the needs of the growing number of Missourians who now rely on food assistance.
The funds will help food banks serve more than 1,000 food pantries, domestic violence shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and other meal sites. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) created the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to government agencies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Food banks are coping with an increasing gap between supply and demand that COVID-19 created,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of DSS. “We know the $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund will help food banks replenish items to feed Missourians who have diminishing resources.”
“This pandemic has hit food banks on multiple levels,” said Scott Baker, state director, Feeding Missouri. “The need for emergency food is surging at the same time we are seeing donations decrease. More food must be purchased, and that increasing demand is forcing prices to skyrocket. This money will help provide millions of meals for Missourians struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.”
Ozarks Food Harvest, based in Springfield and serving south central Missouri, will receive the third-largest share, $277,547. Harvesters Community Food Network in the Kansas City area will receive $297,000 annd the St. Louis Area Foodbank will get $438,669.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph will get $107,811; the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, $151,470; the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri in Columbia, $212,503; and Feeding Missouri will get $15,000 for training, technical assistance and reporting.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,000 programs and services available in the state, including food resources.
Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov and use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions that are not specific to an individual’s case 24 hours a day. They can also call for information or personal assistance 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Missourians can apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
The Department of Social Services is committed to serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online at dss.mo.gov/covid-19.
