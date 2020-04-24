It was reported at 4:46 p.m. April 10 a vehicle had been abandoned on private property on U.S. 63. It was towed by Midway Towing and there are no charges at this time. Officer Burnes.
At 9:13 p.m. April 10 a man and woman entered a business in Parkway Shopping Center and stole a bottle of liquor. The suspects have not been identified. Officer Justin Brown.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 9:32 p.m. April 10 he was dispatched to a location on Crider Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined the altercation was only verbal and there are no charges at this time.
A man reported at 12:11 a.m. April 11 another man he does not know entered his house while he was sitting on the couch with his 1-year-old child; the caller reportedly chased the man out and had a scuffle with the man before the suspect fled. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 12:35 a.m. April 11 officers were dispatched to a home on Hynes Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined during an argument a woman had thrown an object at a man, and it struck the ground and shattered, causing a scratch on the leg of a child. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 8:11 a.m. he spoke with a person who reported a motorcycle stolen from behind a house on Shuttee Street. The case is under investigation.
At 9 a.m. April 11 Officer Sean Barrett reported he was dispatched to a location on Shuttee Street regarding two unsupervised underage children playing in the road. A parent was located and the children were taken back into their home. A report was filed and the child abuse hotline will be contacted so the incident can be forwarded to the Children’s Division for further investigation.
A woman reported at 10:42 a.m. April 11 her ex-husband had come to pick up their children, and before leaving threw a wad of underwear at her, hitting the cigarette in her hand and getting ash all over her. The ex-husband reportedly admitted tossing the underwear at her. A report seeking a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Kevin White.
At 7:09 p.m. April 11 officers were dispatched to St. Louis Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was reported the altercation was physical, but no injuries were observed and no medical treatment was sought. The victim declined to pursue charges. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 5:06 a.m. April 12 Officer Josh Wichowski reported he responded to a home on Lambe Avenue to investigate a report that a person was having mental health issues. A man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
A man reported a theft at 3:14 p.m. April 12, and said the suspect had taken several items. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 4:51 p.m. April 12 a man reported a firearm had been stolen from the glovebox of his vehicle about six months prior. The victim provided a possible suspect who had access to his vehicle and knew where the firearm was kept. The case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Officer White reported at 5:34 p.m. April 12 a man stated a Gott .5 gallon gas can and a Blue Rhino 20 lb. propane tank from his home on Lincoln Avenue.
A man reported at 5:36 p.m. April 12 someone had stolen the steering wheel to a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer from his home on East Paydon Street sometime in the previous 10 days. Officer White.
At 5:55 p.m. April 12 officers were dispatched to a home on Lynn Drive regarding a woman who had harmed herself. Her injuries were treated on-scene by officers and she was transported to OMC for further evaluation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.