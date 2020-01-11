TICKETS
Noah Skyler Corp, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 2 on charges of failure to transfer a vehicle title and failure to display current state license plates. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Vanessa Mae Drake, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:59 a.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Shannon Lee Collins, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:40 a.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Officer Travis Weaver.
Myckel Michelle Butcher, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:39 p.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of driving without a license. Cpl. Jackson.
Timothy Ray Baugh, Coffeyville, Kan., was ticketed at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Julie Ann Watry, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of the road and driving under the influence of drugs. Cpl. Jackson.
Candice Marie Dickman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 4 on a charge of displaying unauthorized plates or tags. Officer Turnbull.
Gavin Clyde Roberts, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Cpl. Jackson.
INCIDENTS
At 5:05 p.m. Jan. 1 a man reported two women had stolen a large sum of money from him. Cpl. Jackson.
At 11:15 p.m. Jan. 4 an arrest on an outstanding warrant was made at Love’s truck stop. Officer Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 2 officers responded to a location on North Center Street in reference to a report of a prowler. No one was located.
It was reported at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 2 officers responded to a home on North Center Street after a 911 call regarding a man who was knocking on doors. The man was not located.
It was reported at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2 dispatch had received a call from Willow Funeral Home and there was no answer when dispatch picked up. The business owner was called to make sure no assistance was needed and dispatch was informed the wrong number had accidentally been dialed.
At 1:43 a.m. Jan. 2 it was reported a woman had come into the police department wanting to dispose of old medications.
At 2:10 a.m. Jan. 2 it was reported a woman had called wanting to know what time the lobby was open because she needed to drop off some old medication.
It was reported at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 2 a caller stated a pallet was lying on the on ramp near Love’s truck stop and motorists were driving over it.
At 3 a.m. Jan. 2 it was reported a black and tan Labrador retriever mix dog was running loose. The dog was found and returned to its owner.
At 3:08 a.m. Jan. 2 it was reported the black and tan dog was running around the neighborhood again. Animal control officers were unable to catch the dog, but the owner was contacted and stated he would be home soon to take care of it.
It was reported at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 2 a man had called wanting to speak to Cpl. Jackson about a statement form.
It was reported at 4:12 a.m. Jan. 2 a woman had come in to drop off some old medications.
It was reported at 8:49 a.m. Jan. 2 a woman called to say she had been involved in a two-vehicle accident near the school gym. An accident report was filed and a ticket was issued for failure to yield.
At 9:48 a.m. Jan. 2 it was reported a funeral escort was requested from the First Christian Church to Nagel Cemetery by Yarber Funeral Home.
At 11:21 a.m. Jan 2 it was reported a black and tan dog was running loose. Animal control officers were unable to locate the dog.
It was reported at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 2 a man had called to advise he would be doing a controlled burn on his property.
It was reported at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2 the Willow Spring Funeral Home requested an escort from the First Christian Church on Center Street to Highway 137.
It was reported at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 2 a man had called to report issues he was having with his landlord. It was discovered to be a civil issue and the man was advised to seek advice from an attorney.
At 3:42 p.m. Jan. 2 it was reported a man had called with additional information on an ongoing case.
At 9 p.m. Jan. 2 a call was received from the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department regarding a man they had in custody who had an active warrant for his arrest on city charges. The deputy disclosed the man had been struck with a baseball bat and needed medical attention. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
It was reported at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 3 there had been a noise coming from a house that was supposed to be vacant. When officers arrived no one was located and the house was found to be secure.
At 2 a.m. Jan. 3 it was reported there had been noises coming from a home on Clingan Avenue even though no one was home at the time. Officers found the home to be secure and no one on the property.
It was reported at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 3 a man had called wanting to speak to Chief Hogan about a complaint he had with one of the officers.
It was reported at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 3 a woman had come to the police department to ask about a search warrant that was served the previous week. She was told to contact the Howell County prosecutor’s office for information.
It was reported at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 a man had come to the police department with questions about cyberbullying. The man had reported the incident to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department the night before and was directed to contact them.
At 5:31 p.m. Jan. 3 it was reported there had been a call from a person who stated there was a man they knew they believed to have methamphetamine and a loaded gun in his backpack.
At 9:35 a.m. Jan. 4 it was reported a woman had backed her vehicle into another vehicle at the McDonald’s drive thru, and the other driver was frightening her by yelling and cursing at her. The woman stated there had been no damage.
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 4 a purse had been found at Tractor Supply Company. Officers responded to the location, placed the purse into found property at the police station. The owner was eventually located and the purse was returned.
It was reported at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 4 during routine patrol a parked vehicle was seen at the parking lot where the Dream Car Store had been located. The individuals in the car were spoken to by officers and said they were sleeping because they had been traveling a lot.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday it was reported a woman’s mother would not give her the keys to the woman’s car. Officers arrived at a location and the woman’s mother gave her the keys.
It was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday a bank alarm on a teller door had gone off. The bank was checked and all four doors were found to be secure.
It was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sunday a burglar alarm had gone off at Jasper Engines. It was discovered the alarm had probably been set off by construction workers.
At 1 a.m. Monday it was reported a dog and her puppy were loose and causing a nuisance in a neighborhood. The dogs were located and returned to the owner.
At 10:30 a.m. Monday it was reported there had been a misunderstanding at Comfort Inn regarding a guest that had been checked in at the expense of the police department. It was discovered a Comfort Inn employee had been checked in and mistaken for the guest of the police department.
It was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday there had been a request to contact a woman at Love’s truck stop regarding assistance in traveling to Farmington. The woman was advised the police department had no means of assisting her.
It was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday a woman had been walking on Ash Street and a man was trying to get her to go home. It was discovered the man was intoxicated and the woman was given a ride home by officers.
It was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday a juvenile male had been causing a disturbance by attempting to provoke someone else.
It was reported at 11 a.m. someone had called to complain about a neighbor’s dog being let out at night, scattering trash and acting aggressive toward the person who tried to run it off. Officers were unable to contact the dog’s owner and a follow up is planned.
At 12:33 a.m. Wednesday it was reported there had been a suspicious person on Sixth Street. Officers checked the area but no one was found.
At 7:40 a.m. Wednesday it was reported there had been a possible careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 60/U.S. 63. The vehicle was not located.
It was reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday a large black hound dog mix with a green collar was running loose. The dog could not be caught and the owner was notified and said he would take care of it.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday a man had informed animal control officers a brown pit bull mix that had been loose many times was running on North Grand Street. The dog could not be found and the owners could not be located.
It was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday a black hound dog mix that had been reported earlier was caught on Park Street and returned to the owner.
It was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday a brown pit bull mix that had been scattering trash had tried to bite a man and his son while they were outside of their home. The reporting party told officers the dog has been seen near the trailer park on Third Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
