The Consumers Council of Missouri has filed a motion seeking an emergency order and expedited treatment, requesting the Missouri Public Service Commission issue a statewide moratorium on the involuntary disconnection or discontinuance of residential service by Commission-regulated electric, natural gas and water corporations through at least March 31, 2021.
The motion also requests the Commission order the waiver of any late fees and related costs.
The Consumers Council of Missouri motion states that these measures are necessary to protect the health and welfare of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion requests the commission take action by Wednesday.
Any responses to the Consumers Council of Missouri motion for a disconnection moratorium and expedited treatment must be filed with the commission no later than Monday.
To submit comments online, visit psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments. The case number is A0-2021-0164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.