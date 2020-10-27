TICKETS
Deanna Marie Pulley, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:56 a.m. Oct. 16 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Joe Brian Jackson, Chillicothe, Ohio, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 16 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Leslie Dawn Lewter, Helena, Ala., was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 16 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Nicholas P. Faulconer, Lincoln, was ticketed at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 16 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Charles G. Christensen, Saratoga Springs, Utah, was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 17 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Corey Cutis Hass, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Corey Clark.
Tony Allen Gray, Mayfield, Ky., was ticketed at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 17 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Aaron Michael Templemere, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 on Highway 76 on a charge of speeding. Officer. hedlesten.
James Jeffery Armour, Clearwater, Kan., was ticketed at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Pamela Jean Corbin, Paris, Tenn., was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:03 p.m. Oct. 16 an officer was contacted by 911 to speak with a woman at East Main Apartments regarding a noise she heard.
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17 a woman fell and ambulance personnel could not gain entrance into her home. A person arrived and opened the door.
It was reported at noon Oct. 17 a tree fell on a man. Ambulance and the fire department personnel arrived on the scene, but the man was not pinned, had no apparent injuries and crawled out under his own power.
It was reported at 7:40 p.m. Oct. 17 an officer assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a crash involving a car and a deer.
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 18 an officer responded to a residence on Ash Street to check on a man lying in the road. The man stated he tried meth for the first time and believed he was having a stroke. No illegal substances or items were found on the man and he was transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains by emergency medical services.
It was reported at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 18 an officer was called by 911 regarding an aggressive dog that would not allow a homeowner back inside their home. The officer spoke with the dog’s owner, who was able to secure it.
At 2:59 p.m. Oct. 18, a property dispute was reported, involving a door being kicked. A boy had threatened to kick the door. An officer spoke with parties involved and resolved the situation.
It was reported at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 18 an officer found the car wash entry door at Snappy Mart open. The officer spoke to an attendant who said they would come close the door. A similar incident also happened on 2:09 a.m. Thursday and according to the attendant there is a problem with the door knob.
It was reported at 5:52 p.m. Oct. 19 an officer checked on a driver having mechanical issues.
It was reported at 11:04 p.m. Oct. 19 an officer responded to Casey’s General Store for a report of a person who had been previously trespassed threatening the cashier.
It was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday an officer assisted the highway patrol in trying to locate an injured deer. The officer was not able to find it.
It was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday an officer made a well-being check on a woman and her baby. Both were found to be fine.
It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday an officer pulled over a silver car. The driver was found to have an active warrant in Texas County. Texas County was unable to extradite and the driver was released with a warning.
It was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday an officer assisted a husband and wife who had locked themselves out of their residence at Sunshine Village. Officer was able to unlock the door.
