During its regular December meeting, held Friday, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved the sale of timber in Shannon County and exchange of acreage in Reynolds county, approved hunting recommendations for bear and wild turkey, and set next year’s deer hunting dates.
About 707,000 board feet of timber on 415 acres of Compartment 30, Angeline Conservation Area in Shannon County was approved for sale. Commissioners also authorized the exchange of about 160 of Clearwater Conservation Area land in Reynolds County for two tracts, totaling 220 acres, as an addition to Logan Creek Conservation Area in the same county.
Commissioners gave final approval to Missouri Department of Conservation recommendations to establish a hunting framework for a future Missouri bear season, and approved 2021 wild turkey hunting regulation recommendations. They also approved updates to MDC employee benefits and a recommendation to appoint a new staff representative to the board of trustees for a three-year-term.
Presentations heard included comments from Director Sara Parker Pauley, a report from the Regulations Committee, proposed amendments to Chapter 9 of the Wildlife Code pertaining to confined wildlife, a state employees’ retirement fund review, financial report and status updates on major construction projects.
Commissioners will next meet Jan. 21 and 22. Recordings of open meetings are viewable at on.mo.gov/2nodPJU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.