A Thayer teen suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on Oregon County Road 393, 2 miles west of Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C. Kimes with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the 16-year-old boy was the driver of a southbound 2012 Honda Foreman ATV that ran off the road and struck a tree, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows the boy was taken by Air Evac to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
The patrol does not release the names of people younger than 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.