Tyler M. Phelps, 29, of Silva in Wayne County, died of injuries suffered in a crash at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on A Highway, 3 miles east of Ellsinore in Carter County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.C. McCoy with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Phelps was westbound in a 2007 Ford F150 that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled back across the road and struck a tree, throwing Phelps from the vehicle.
The report shows Phelps was not wearing a seat belt.
Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene by Carter County Coroner Erik McSpadden at 6:35 p.m., according to the report.
The fatality marks the 15th traffic death in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 11 during the same time frame last year.
