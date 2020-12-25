ARRESTS
Chantelle Moon, 42, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Dec. 16 on North Pine Street on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to show proof insurance and failure to display plates. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Dillon Pike, 27, Pomona, was arrested and ticketed Friday on East Fifth Street on charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to show proof of insurance and careless and imprudent driving. Officer Charles Brown.
TICKETS
Karl Edward Eids, 61, Mtn. View, was ticketed Dec. 16 on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
Alicia Yvonne Denton, 20, Mtn. View, was ticketed Dec. 16 on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
Monica Jonni Kelly, 49, Birch Tree, was ticketed Dec. 17 on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
Skyler Fisher, 18, Mtn. View, was ticketed Dec. 17 on charges of failure to use turn signal and failure to register vehicle.
Jeannie Lyn McClellan, 45, Alton, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
Chayton Scott Brumble, 18, Summersville, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance.
Ashley Dawn Cupp, 30, Birch Tree, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
Didi Janell Drexter, 35, Clinton, Okla., was ticketed Friday on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.
Raymond Gibson, 59, Willow Springs, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance.
Ryan Lee, 27, Mtn. View, was ticketed Sunday on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.
INCIDENTS
At 10:36 a.m. Dec. 14, a truancy was reported and juvenile referral report made.
At 11:48 a.m. Saturday, a theft of over $750 or more was reported at a residence on Ridgeway Drive.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Dec. 16 an officer took a report from a person concerning an unknown individual claiming to be a police officer and attempting to coerce people to send money.
It was reported Dec. 16 an officer received a call about a vehicle that looked like it had been searched through, but nothing was taken. Extra patrol was requested on North Maple and First Street.
It was reported Dec. 17 an officer responded to the scene of a noninjury three-vehicle crash on Drake Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.