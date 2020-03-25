ARRESTS
Jesse Parsons was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 12 on South Harris Street and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying unauthorized plates, failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Dustin R. Green was arrested at 9:37 p.m. March 18 on West Main Street on a Texas County warrant and brought to the police department to post bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Stewart Thomas Breeds, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. March 18 on North Harris Street on outstanding warrants and ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Jackson.
TICKETS
James Anthony Norton, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:28 a.m. March 12 on a charge of failure to drive within a single lane. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Darrel L. Mohesky, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 6 p.m. March 13 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. Cpl. Jackson.
Devon Shannon Huddleston, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:12 p.m. March 13 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Jackson.
Phillip Lee Pierce, Republic, was ticketed at 9:38 p.m. March 14 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Gregory Lane Nicely, Rogers, Ark., was ticketed at 2:32 a.m. March 15 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Travis Weaver.
Cynthia Holden Riggs, Boyd, Texas, was ticketed at 12:03 a.m. March 16 on a charge of speeding. Officer Weaver.
Levi Mattison Bruce, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:02 a.m. March 16 on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Weaver.
Mackenzie Lynn Clayton, Rolla, was ticketed at 7:31 a.m. March 17 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Matt William Foster, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:58 a.m. March 17 on a charge of failure to stop at a atop sign. Officer Bishop.
Drema Dashay Hamilton, Nixa, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. March 17 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Turnbull.
Heather Ellen Hillebran, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:02 a.m. Thursday on DD Highway on a charge of displaying unauthorized license plates. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:28 a.m. March 12 a man called to report a scam phone call he kept receiving, and wanted to know if the police department could do anything about it. Cpl. Jackson spoke with the man.
It was reported at 1:33 a.m. March 12 a man called wanting to know which officer was working his case. Cpl. Jackson spoke with him.
It was reported at 3:02 a.m. March 12 someone put a vehicle on blocks and stole the wheels off of it. Assistant Police Chief Wes Ellison responded to the call and took a statement.
It was reported at 3:18 a.m. March 12 a man came to the police department to learn who he had talked to about a reservoir.
At 3:51 a.m. March 12 it was reported the West Plains Police Department called to verify an address.
At 4:04 a.m. March 12 it was reported 911 dispatch relayed information that the K9 officer from Mtn. View was en route.
At 8:17 a.m. March 12 it was reported a man came to the police department to ask how to have a person evicted from his home. He was advised to contact the Howell County Court or an attorney.
It was reported at 9:03 a.m. March 12 a man called to report a fire coming from tubes near propane tanks on Pine Grove Road. It was discovered MFA was doing a burn-off and the situation was under control.
At 9:58 a.m. March 12 it was reported a woman was getting calls from a strange number, and the caller has a creepy voice and keeps calling her grandma.
It was reported at 10:29 a.m. March 12 Willow Springs Funeral Home requested a funeral escort.
At 8:19 p.m. March 12 it was reported there was a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck parked along Frisco Street not normally in the area. When officers arrived the vehicle was gone.
It was reported at 1:06 a.m. March 13 a man said that, while sitting in his truck, he noticed a lady in a blue car taking pictures of a church, and when he went to ask her what she was doing she took off and drove through the ditch. An officer was told to conduct extra patrol in that area.
It was reported at 1:29 a.m. March 13 a man called to ask if the police department had been getting any calls from his neighbor. The man was advised the police department hadn’t.
It was reported at 2:23 a.m. March 13 a man had called about a dog walking along the road between Willow Springs and Pomona. The caller was advised it was outside the police department’s jurisdiction.
At 2:51 a.m. March 13 it was reported a man called and requested an officer to meet him at his property on Turner Drive regarding some of his property being disturbed. Cpl. Jackson responded and spoke with the man.
At 5:40 a.m. March 13 a call was reported about an open door. An officer cleared the building and secured the property.
It was reported at 9:43 a.m. March 13 a man came to the police department to have a document notarized.
At 10:38 a.m. March 13 it was reported there was a call from the juvenile office wanting to know which officer was working a particular case.
At 11:52 a.m. March 13 it was reported Willow Springs Funeral Home called for an escort to the city cemetery.
It was reported at 12:46 p.m. March 13 a woman called to report she was at Casey’s and could see flames near Pine Grove Road. She was advised MFA was burning off propane.
It was reported at 2:44 p.m. March 14 a request was made to check the area of Center and High streets for a possible water main break. No water main break was located.
It was reported at 2:52 p.m. March 14 an elderly woman said her son had unplugged her Life Alert. The incident was investigated and it was found the device had not been unplugged.
At 12:14 a.m. March 15 it was reported a man called 911 requesting an ambulance, told emergency personnel to to leave after they arrived, then called and screamed at 911 operators. An officer spoke with the individual and told them to stop calling 911 about non-emergencies or they would face charges. The individual agreed not to call 911 with non-emergencies.
It was reported at 7:49 a.m. March 15 an employee of G and W Foods found a metal box outside the business that contained a syringe and a small baggie of an unknown substance, and wanted it removed from the property.
It was reported at 7:57 a.m. March 15 a motorist was driving southbound in the northbound lane at the north U.S. 60/63 junction. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle and the patrol was also informed of the incident.
At 1:35 p.m. March 17 it was reported children were near the old motel on Main Street, and they were told not to be there.
