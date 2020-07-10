INCIDENTS
A man reported at 1:25 p.m. June 16 someone struck his vehicle with another vehicle on Kentucky Avenue and left the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was located a short time later and information was collected. No charges are expected. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Kevin White reported at 11:43 p.m. June 16 he was dispatched to Joe Jones Boulevard regarding a domestic disturbance. The alleged victim stated her boyfriend choked her and shoved her into a baker’s rack. The suspect also allegedly used a mace to scratch the victim’s leg. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
At 11:03 a.m. June 17 officers responded to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive to investigate a person who was there against another person’s wishes. It was determined a man had assaulted his girlfriend between 2 and 6 a.m. that morning, injuring her. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
A woman reported at 11:50 a.m. June 17 that, while she was stopped in traffic at the intersection of Gibson Avenue and U.S. 63, a man disturbed her peace by playing loud music on his car stereo. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:49 p.m. June 17 that, between June 8 and 11, her WIC vouchers had been lost. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 7:12 p.m. June 17 he responded to a home on Lanton Road to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance. No crimes were reported or observed and a report was made for documentation only.
At 8 p.m. June 17, a report was taken regarding the theft of a handgun from a home on West First Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 1:02 a.m. June 18, officers and the K9 unit assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in the search of a vehicle during a traffic stop on County Road 4410. Controlled substances and firearms were located and all evidence was turned over to the sheriff’s department. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
It was reported at 2:08 a.m. June 18 officers were dispatched to a home on Hynes Street regarding an attempted burglary. It was reported an unknown suspect broke into a home but fled after being caught by the homeowner. The case is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 8:09 a.m. June 18, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to Imperial Drive regarding a possible drug overdose. A man was found unresponsive and transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment.
At 12:30 p.m. June 18, officers responded to Carmichal Field off of Missouri Avenue regarding a possible domestic disturbance. A possible injury was observed on one of the two men involved, and they and a witness were interviewed at the scene. No one wished to pursue charges and a report was completed for documentation. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Powell reported at 12:56 p.m. June 18 he responded to a location on north U.S. 63 to investigate the theft of a merchandise scanner from a business.
At 5:56 p.m. June 18, officers were dispatched to Walmart to investigate alleged thefts by an employee on several separate occasions over a two month period. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 11:22 p.m. June 18 to a home on Texas Avenue regarding a woman who had harmed herself. She had a small cut to her wrist and was taken to OMC for treatment. Officer Burnes.
Officer White reported at 8:05 a.m. June 19 he was dispatched to a home on Sixth Street to investigate an alleged theft. The victim showed the officer a video of a suspect known to him taking a chair. The suspect returned the chair then left. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
A man reported at 11:08 a.m. June 19 he evicted a renter from a property on Newton Street, and he believes that when the renter left they took an 8,000 BTU air conditioner. The suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing. Officer White.
Officer Jones reported at 1:57 p.m. June 19 he was dispatched to Myrtle Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported another woman assaulted her by pushing her and spitting on her. The suspect was located and issued a written complaint.
Officer Burnes reported at 3:44 p.m. June 19 he was dispatched to an alleged assault on Missouri Avenue. It was reported the suspect used an open hand to strike the victim but no injuries were observed while on scene. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
A court order violation was reported at 4:11 p.m. June 19 at a location on Monks Street. A suspect was taken into custody and the case was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 8:09 a.m. June 20 officers were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a suspect who had allegedly stolen items over the previous two days. The suspect was stopped in a vehicle near the store and followed back to the store. Items were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle and a ticket was issued for stealing. Officer White.
At 2:32 p.m. June 20 officers were dispatched to a home on Preacher Roe Boulevard after a report that someone entered a woman’s home, was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
