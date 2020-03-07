CALLS FOR SERVICE
An officer was dispatched Feb. 22 to East Fifth Street regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant, separate from an earlier report. It was discovered the landlord had returned most of the tenant’s property, and the tenant was advised she could file a small claim suit in civil court for the value of the remainder of her property.
A woman came to the police department Feb. 22 to turn in a complaint form for an incident that had happened earlier that day. The complaint was filed and a copy was provided to the complainant.
On Feb. 23 a man came to the police department to report his vehicle was stolen earlier that day.
On Feb. 23 officers were dispatched to Malone’s Motel regarding an unconscious man.
