INCIDENTS
A traffic stop was initiated at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 22 on Amyx Street for an equipment violation. The driver was found to have a revoked license and was ticketed on that charge. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Cpl. Wichowski reported at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 he responded to Ozarks Medical Center to investigate an incident where a patient had allegedly assaulted a staff member by striking them in the face multiple times. A suspect was identified and a report completed.
A woman reported at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 22 she received harassing text messages. The suspect told officers the alleged victim initiated the conversations and he had proof, but has yet to provide the information promised. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 22 he conducted a traffic stop on Missouri Avenue that led to the driver being arrested on an active warrant. The driver was ticketed and released, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
A woman reported at 6:58 p.m. Oct. 22 a check was stolen from her daughter and forged in the amount of $125. A suspect was identified and video footage is being requested in order the confirm the suspect's involvement. Cpl. Stuart.
At 8:37 p.m. Oct. 22, officers responded to Walmart regarding a complaint of theft. On further investigation, it was determined about $375 in merchandise had been stolen. A suspect was identified and a report forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Wichowski.
At 8:03 a.m. Oct. 23, Officer Brad Jones was dispatched to Casey's on St. Louis Street to investigate an incident of shoplifting where a man left the store without paying for two cans of alcohol. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
An employee of Mulligan's Package Store reported at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 23 three men entered the store the day before and used counterfeit currency to make purchases. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:33 a.m. Oct. 23 someone stole her black wallet out of her vehicle the night before while it was parked on Lanton Road. Officer Kevin White.
At 11:50 a.m. Oct. 23, it was reported a wallet and a document folder was found on Lanton Road. The items have been placed into evidence for safekeeping and may be claimed at the police department. Officer White.
At 3:45 p.m. Oct. 23, officers were dispatched to Allen Street regarding a child allegedly assaulting another child. The victim's guardians did not wish to pursue charges and a report was completed for documentation only. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 23 he took a report of alleged harassment. It was determined no crime occurred but the incident was documented due to a history of domestic violence between the people involved.
A man was taken into custody at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 23 on Garfield Street on an active warrant and transported to the Howell County Jail. No further charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 6:27 p.m. Oct. 23, officers were dispatched to a location on McFarland Drive to investigate a theft that occurred a few hours prior. Information was gathered and a suspect was identified. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:47 p.m. Oct. 23, a man was seen walking in the Southern Hills shopping area who had active warrants. The suspect was arrested and released to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Officer Bradshaw.
A traffic stop was conducted at 9:48 p.m. Oct. 23 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and drug paraphernalia was discovered. A warning was issued and the paraphernalia was seized for destruction. No charges. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 10:28 p.m. Oct. 23, a man with active city warrants was seen walking down Porter Wagoner Boulevard and placed under arrest. Officer Reid.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 8:49 a.m. Oct. 24 he was dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue regarding a counterfeit $20 bill that had been accepted for payment between 2 and 5 a.m. that day. The incident is under investigation.
At 9:10 a.m. Oct. 24, Cpl. Sisney reported he responded to a location on Christopher Street to investigate a report that someone released the air out of three of four tires on the victim's vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
At 9 a.m. Oct. 24 officers were dispatched to a report of found property on Kentucky Avenue. The property was placed in storage for safekeeping. Officer Conner Burnes.
It was reported at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24 a woman took a .22-caliber pistol from a display table at a gun show at the civic center and put it in her purse. The woman was located and the firearm was recovered and returned to the vendor. Charges are pending. Officer White.
At 5:12 p.m. Oct. 24, a woman seen walking on St. Louis Street was discovered to have active warrants and was arrested. Drug paraphernalia and counterfeit currency were found on the woman and seized, and she was issued citations. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer McKemie reported at 6:02 p.m. Oct. 24 he responded to Aid Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. It was learned a boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal dispute. No charges.
At 6:05 p.m. Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to Shamrock gas station on St. Louis Street to collect identification and debit cards found there. They have been seized until the owner can be found. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 8:16 p.m. Oct. 24, officers responded to Snappy Mart North regarding a report of a counterfeit $20 bill. The currency was seized and logged into evidence. Officer Whitsell.
At 9:49 p.m. Oct. 24, a man seen walking on Prospect Street was found to have an active county warrant, arrested and transported to the sheriff's department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 10:03 p.m. Oct. 24, a report was taken of a girl who had run away from a home on Chateau Drive. A report was taken and the girl has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing. Officer McKemie.
Officer Whitley Clark reported she responded at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 25 to OMC regarding an ankle monitor that was found there. It has been entered into evidence for safekeeping.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 25 he saw a vehicle with a flat tire traveling on Mitchell Road, and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed for other traffic violations.
At 1:19 a.m. Oct. 25 officers, initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 63. The driver was found to be intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, and was arrested and released with citations. It was reported that “due to circumstances” no charges will be pursued in the case. Officer Clark.
At 5:38 a.m. Oct. 25, officers were dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue to investigate counterfeit currency a man had attempted to use for a purchase. The man was still at the scene and stated he didn't know it was counterfeit. The currency was placed into evidence and there are no charges at this time. Cpl. Stephens.
Officers were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 25 to investigate a disturbance at a location on West Second Street. A suspect had allegedly threatened to commit a crime while on private property that was posted with a “no trespassing" notice. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer McKemie reported at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 25 he was dispatched to a location on Lanton Road regarding property damage and stealing. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 10:17 p.m. Oct. 25, officers were dispatched to West Sixth Street to investigate an incident. It was determined a verbal argument had occurred between a husband and wife and when the husband tried to leave, the wife got into the vehicle with him. A report was taken and the two agreed to separate for the night. Officer Whitsell.
