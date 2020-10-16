At 1:23 a.m. Sept. 27 officers were dispatched to OMC in reference to a report of sexual abuse involving a minor. The case has been forwarded to the detectives division and remains under investigation.
At 4:35 a.m. Sept. 27 officers were dispatched to a location on Davidson Street to investigate a report that a juvenile was intoxicated and out of control. The girl was found to be belligerent and making suicidal statements and was transported to OMC for treatment. No charges. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 27 he was dispatched to a location on Bridges Avenue after a report of a disturbance. It was determined two women had assaulted each other, but neither wished to pursue charges. The report was made for documentation.
At 9:56 a.m. Sept. 27 officers were dispatched to Providence Baptist Church on St. Louis Street for a report of a burglary that had happened between Sept. 24 and that morning. Damages to the building were documented and photographed and there is no known suspect. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer White reported at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 27 he found an Ipad near the intersection of Broadway and Pennsylvania Avenue. It is unknown whether it was stolen or lost and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
At 10:29 a.m. Sept. 27 a man was arrested on an active county warrant and transported to the Howell County Jail. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 11:37 a.m. Sept. 27 a man was arrested on active county warrants at a home on Thornburgh Street and transported to the Howell County Jail. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 27 to the Cutting Warehouse on Missouri Avenue to investigate a burglary that had happened the night before. Several items were taken and the matter has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Corporal Shannon Sisney.
At 5:49 p.m. Sept. 27 Cpl. Wichowski responded to Ridge Crest motel regarding a disturbance. A man there was found to have an active federal warrant, was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail.
At 8:55 p.m. Sept. 27 Officer McKemie responded to a location on Broadway in reference to an elderly woman that was lost and may have been suffering from Alzheimer's disease. An emergency contact for the woman was notified and she was taken home.
