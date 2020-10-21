ARRESTS
Tara Hackworth was arrested on an active West Plains warrant at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 14 on West Main St. Officer Corey Clark.
Shandi Stillwell, Willow Springs, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants at 9:05 p.m. Oct. 14 on High Street. Officer Clark.
TICKETS
William Grady Josephson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:12 a.m. Oct. 8 at Love’s Truck Stop on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Chase Andrew Garrison, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:17 a.m. Oct. 8 on East Valley Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Thomas.
Michael Lewis Maloy, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 on Main Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Clark.
Donald C. Garwood, Largo, Fla., was ticketed at 9:21 a.m. Oct. 9 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
James H. Thomas, Little Rock, Ark., was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Andrew Carlyle Day, Fort Valley, Ga., was ticketed at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Latesha Renea Duren, Winona, Miss., was ticketed at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Eriq Chad Loman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 on Harris Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Jennifer E. Shriver, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:16 a.m. Oct. 11 on East Sixth Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Blaise Phillip Dudding, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:52 a.m. Oct. 12 on East Valley Street on a charge OF speeding. Officer Thomas.
Crystal Atchison-Whittier, Summersville, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Susan D. Hibbler, Inola, Okla., was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Eva Marie McMahon, Shawnee, Okla., was ticketed at 10:10 Oct. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Keith Gray, Salem, Ark., was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 13 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Henry Fred Dickman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:26 p.m. Oct. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Jamil Ra’id Muhaddath, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:02 a.m. Oct. 14 at Snappy Mart on a charge of no valid license. Officer Thomas.
Cynthia J. Ulm, Pomona, was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Scott A. Reeves, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Mandy-Jo Blaine Uhls, Adolphus, Ky., was ticketed at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Christian J. Porter, Fairplay, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Clayton Troy Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Third Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Clark.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 8 an officer responded to Third Street regarding a report of appliances taken out of a trailer.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 an officer spoke with a man who was trying to find his daughter to take her and get her medical attention. The officer escorted the man to her last known location, but she wasn’t there.
It was reported at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 a well-being check was requested. The officer spoke with a man on Ash Street and he said he was okay.
It was reported at 3:17 a.m. Oct. 9 an officer responded to Love’s Truck Stop for a possible assault. A man said the assault occurred in West Plains and they were advised to contact the West Plains Police Department. The man transported by emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains to have his injuries treated.
A careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 63 was reported at 5:36 a.m. Oct. 9. An officer was unable to locate the driver.
It was reported at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 a woman who had been trespassed from Sonic was back. The officer advised her to leave, which she did.
It was reported at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 10 there were two dogs, a light brown dog and white husky, running at large. An officer had seen them before getting into trash cans.
It was reported at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 10 a man said his brother was causing a disturbance at his property and he didn’t want him back. The officer advised the brother he had been trespassed from the property.
It was reported at 9:01 p.m. Oct. 10 an officer spoke with a woman who stated that invisible laser beams were shooting her and they won’t stop. She was advised to go to the emergency room to seek medical treatment.
It was reported at 11 p.m. Oct. 10 a woman stated that her ex-boyfriend won’t stop harassing her by phone calls regarding getting his property he left at her house. She was advised to block his phone number and seek a restraining order.
At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 11, an officer was advised of a person with felony warrants. The person was arrested and transported to Howell County jail.
At 2:48 a.m. Oct. 11, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Snappy Mart parking lot.
It was reported at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 11 an officer assisted an ambulance at the junction of HH Highway and Highway 137.
At 8 a.m. Oct. 11, an officer responded to a residence on High Street for a report of an unknown person sleeping in the reporting party’s residence.
It was reported at 1:52 p.m. Oct. 11 an officer was requested to locate a man whose significant other believed he wished to harm himself. The man was found in the woods and denied wishing to harm himself or anyone else. He was checked by medics and denied care.
It was reported at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 11 the car wash building front door at Snappy Mart was found unsecured. An attendant was contacted and the door was secured. A similar incident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Thursday.
It was reported at 11:34 p.m. Oct. 11 a well-being check was requested on a father and his children. The officer spoke with the father and the children seemed very happy and the parents very cooperative. No issues were found.
At 1:40 p.m. Oct. 12, an officer was asked to speak with a person regarding harassment. The officer spoke with the person.
At 4:34 p.m. Oct. 12, an officer was asked to check the well-being of a 74 year-old man due to his mental health. The officer spoke with the man who was later picked up by his daughter.
It was reported at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 13 an attendant at Snappy Mart found a plastic bottle full of syringes.
It was reported at 1:04 a.m. Oct 13 officers were advised to be on the lookout for a green Ford F150 truck, no tailgate, with damage on its rear fender. It had been reported stolen from Birch Tree in Shannon County.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 an officer received a call from a school resource officer that a dog with a chain attached showed up at the school. The dog was picked up and its information was put on Facebook.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 an officer spotted a dog running down 10th Street. The officer tried to catch it but it escaped into a sassafras area.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 an officer received a call about a very skinny brown pit bull running loose near North Center Street. The officer could not locate the dog.
It was reported at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 13 there was a dispute over a dog. The incident took place outside city limits.
It was reported at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 14 an officer received a call from 911 dispatch about a woman traveling south on U.S. 60 while having an anxiety attack. The officer spoke with the woman who was crying and visibly upset. Willow Springs Ambulance arrived to assist the woman.
It was reported at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 a well-being check was requested for a woman, whose children were concerned about her. The officer spoke with the woman who said she had just been sleeping. She was advised to give her children a call.
It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday an officer on patrol spotted a man and a woman sitting on a park bench. The officer spoke with both and the man requested medical attention. Emergency medical services transported the man to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
It was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday an officer spoke with a man in a black Chevrolet pick up parked in the Town and Country parking lot. The man said he was losing air in his tire and was waiting for a friend to bring a spare tire.
It was reported at 4:35 a.m. Thursday an officer spoke with a man walking northbound on South Harris Street. The man said he was walking to his sister’s who lived by Casey’s General Store. He said he was headed for Kansas City for a job he had lined up there. The man had a Greene County warrant for second degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
It was reported at 4:39 a.m. Thursday an alarm went off at Tractor Supply. The wind was the likely culprit as no issues were found.
It was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday an officer received a call from 911 dispatch to check the well-being of the maintenance man at Sunshine Village. A tenant called saying they had not seen him so far that morning, which was out of the ordinary. The officer spoke with the maintenance shed and both employees were at work.
