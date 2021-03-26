INCIDENTS
Officer Colter Reid reported at 9:40 p.m. March 12 a traffic stop was conducted on CC Highway, and during a search of the vehicle a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were found, seized and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for positive identification. Charges are pending lab results.
At 12:08 a.m. March 13, officers made a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The driver was ticketed on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and driving without a license. Officer WhitleyClark.
At 4:12 a.m. March 13, officers responded to Diamond Shamrock on St. Louis Street to an alarm. The business was broken into and several items were stolen. No suspects were located and the case is under investigation. Officer Clark.
At 11:26 a.m. March 13, officers were dispatched to Edward Jones Financial - Kevin Walker on Kentucky Avenue to investigate a broken window. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 1:56 p.m. March 13 to take a report on a lost phone. The property was entered as stolen.
At 2:34 p.m. March 13, Cpl. Wes Stuart reported he responded to Renfrow Avenue regarding a theft. It was determined the theft was inadvertent and the involved parties agreed to settle the incident with reimbursement of an amount owed.
It was reported at 3:04 p.m. March 13 officers investigated an incident of property damage at a location off of Preacher Roe Boulevard, involving a vehicle. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 5:28 p.m. March 13, a traffic stop was made on Thornburgh Street and it was discovered the driver had active warrants. The driver was arrested and transported to the police department. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officers were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. March 13 to Wayhaven Park on Paula Drive regarding a possible assault. A person was ticketed. Officer Reid.
At 8:49 p.m. March 13, a traffic stop was made on north U.S. 63 for a lighting violation. It was learned the driver was unlicensed, he and the passenger were underage and there was alcohol in the vehicle. Both were taken to the police department and later released to their fathers.
Officer McKemie reported at 11:55 p.m. March 13 he responded to a home on Paula Drive regarding a possible court order violation when the respondent attempted to communicate with the petitioner. Charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched at 11:54 p.m. March 13 to a home on Maple Street regarding a possible domestic disturbance. It was learned a man and woman in a relationship had a verbal argument, then the woman left. No charges at this time. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 12:22 a.m. March 14 Officer Clark reported she responded to a location on North Howell Avenue to investigate a report a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. A suspect was located and damages are being sought.
At 1:47 a.m. March 14 officers were dispatched to a home on Crestwood Circle regarding a possible domestic disturbance. A man and woman who live together said they had a verbal altercation and no charges are sought. Cpl. Stephens.
At 2:31 a.m. March 14 officers responded to Snappy Mart at Junction 14 regarding an assault. It was learned the assault happened at Crestwood Circle and the incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 7:02 a.m. March 14 to investigate a sexual assault that had taken place in Springfield. It was reported a man had been raped, and the case was forwarded to the Springfield Police Department for further investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 2:21 p.m. March 14, officers responded to a home on Harlin Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined the altercation was verbal only, but a woman involved was found to have outstanding warrants, and was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail. Officer Burnes.
Officer McKemie reported at 3:45 p.m. March 14 he responded to a home on Aid Avenue to investigate a car accident where a driver left the scene. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 5:50 p.m. March 14, a man known to have active warrants was seen walking on Preacher Roe Boulevard near Bruce Smith Parkway and was arrested and booked into the city jail. Officer McKemie.
At 8:29 p.m. March 14, officers were dispatched to a home on West Third Street regarding a deceased person. The death is under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. March 14 to a home on K Highway to investigate a domestic altercation. A man reportedly placed his hands on his girlfriend during the incident, but no injuries were reported. Officer McKemie.
