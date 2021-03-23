From 7:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, CC Highway in Ozark County will be closed for pavement repairs between County Road 189 and County Road 178.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform the work as weather permits. Work zones are marked with signs, and drivers should see an alternate route.
Beginning April 1, southbound U.S. 63 in Texas County will be a single lane with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews build sidewalks as part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring roads into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Weather permitting, the work will be done from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May, including weekends as needed, between Grand Avenue to North Highway 17. The contractor will work to minimize impacts to residents and business owners while work is underway, say MoDOT officials.
The work zone will be marked with signs and drivers should use extreme caution while traveling in the area.
For more information, call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam, 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
