UU Highway in Oregon County will close Monday through Wednesday for maintenance work between Highway 142 to the end of state maintenence.
Missouri Department of Transportation Crews will perform pavement overlay, weather permitting.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
