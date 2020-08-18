A woman suffered moderate injuries in a car crash caused by a medical event at 11:20 a.m. Saturday on CC Highway, 4 miles west of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Sherry L. West, 44, of West Plains suffered a medical condition causing her eastbound 2001 Buick Regal to travel off the left side of the road and strike a driveway approach.
West was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol, and she was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for two area teenagers after a crash at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on County Road 3080, a mile west of Mtn. View.
Tpr. M. Barron reported a 16-year-old girl from Mtn. View was the driver of a westbound 2000 Ford Ranger with a 13-year-old girl from Birch Tree as passenger. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both teens were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both were taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Minor injuries were reported for an Arkansas man after a two-vehicle crash at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Highway 164 in Dunklin County.
Tpr. T. P. Watson with Troop E of the patrol, Poplar Bluff, reported Heather N. Knuckles, 27, of Batesville, Ark., was southbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon that pulled into the path of a eastbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country and was struck.
The driver of the Chrysler was Brian D. Barlow of Mammoth Spring, Ark. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Barlow was taken by ambulance to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould. No injuries were reported for Knuckles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.