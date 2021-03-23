Moderate injuries were reported for a Caulfield man at 11:17 p.m. Friday on Ramseur Road in West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Alexander Hernandez, 20, was southbound in a 2011 Nissan Titan that failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, then lost control on a hillcrest, ran off the left side of the road and struck trees and a dirt embankment.
The report shows Hernandez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Msgt. Nelson was assisted by Cpl. M. Weakley, the West Plains Police Department and the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
