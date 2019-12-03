TICKET
Koleman Wayne McDaniel, 17, was ticketed Nov. 27 on a charge of speeding.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Nov. 18 officers were dispatched to Ward Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller said she saw a white car sitting at the end of her driveway, and when she was leaving to go to the store the driver saw her and moved the vehicle, turned around and parked at the bus barn as she left. She stated she hadn’t seen the vehicle again but requested extra patrol.
On Nov. 19 the Missouri State Highway Patrol requested a warrant confirmation. The warrant was active and the subject was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
On Nov. 19 a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. 60 at West Fifth Street in the turning lane. Officers removed a large object from the road. Officer Wilbanks.
On Nov. 25 officers were dispatched to Valley View Apartments in reference to a man who said his next door neighbor was using her Bluetooth connection to turn the volume up and down on his stereo, change the music, play her music and shut the stereo off. At the time the woman was spoken to by officers her cell phone was not synced to anything and the Bluetooth was turned off. The reporting party was informed there was no way of proving she was the one doing it, and to call when it happened again to officers can try to locate the source of the problem. Officer Wilbanks.
INCIDENTS
At 5:38 p.m. Nov. 18 an incident of knowingly providing a false identity or misleading information in the subject line of a commercial electronic mail message/fraud was reported.
At 3:10 p.m. Nov. 21 an incident of property damage was reported at a location on East Fifth Street.
At 12:20 p.m. Nov. 25 an arrest on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was made.
At 11:34 a.m. Saturday there was a report of a burglary at Mtn. View Auto Parts. The incident remains under investigation.
