Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2020 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.
Land and Water Conservation Fund grants are available to cities, counties, public school districts and public universities to be used for outdoor recreation projects.
Recreational Trails Program grants fund public trail-related projects and are available to local and state governments, public school districts, public universities, private schools, for-profit and nonprofit organizations and businesses.
“Access to quality outdoor recreation is important to the citizens of Missouri,” said Mike Sutherland, acting director of Missouri State Parks. “We are excited to provide communities with the opportunity to participate in these grant programs.”
For more information about either of these programs, to download the grant applications and to register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants. For questions, contact grants management staff at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov or call 573-751-0848 or 573-751-8661. Deadline to apply is Feb. 14.
For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.