CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 31 a call was received regarding a tractor trailer on U.S. 63 near Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative that was failing to keep in its lane. An officer was dispatched to the location but was unable to find the vehicle.
It was reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 31 a man attempted to pay for merchandise at Dollar General with a counterfeit $100 bill. The counterfeit money was confiscated and turned over to law enforcement and the man was asked to leave the store.
At 5:40 p.m. Jan. 31 there was a report of vandalism at the Conaway Winter Building off of Park Street. The property owner was notified about spray paint on the building and advised the area would be patrolled more often.
It was reported at 6:08 p.m. Jan. 31 there were several 911 hangups from a location on Short Street. It was discovered a child had been playing with a cell phone and had called 911 repeatedly.
It was reported at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 1 that, at a location on North Walnut Street, a man was acting out and a caretaker was concerned he had intentions of harming them. The man spoke to officers, who verified he did not have a weapon nor any intention of harming anyone, and the man calmed down.
At 7:16 p.m. Feb. 1 it was reported an individual had completed a statement regarding a prior incident. An officer responded and collected the information.
It was reported at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 there was an incident of harassment at a home on Pine Street. Someone stated another person had been driving by the house harassing them. The officer told the reporting party he would speak with the other individual.
At 7:42 p.m. Feb. 1 there was a call about car alarms sounding at a location on East Tenth Street. A neighbor wanted officers to conduct a well-being check on the homeowners, and when officers arrived it was discovered the homeowner had the television turned up and was unable to hear the alarms sounding.
It was reported at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 1 someone wanted to talk to an officer about some issues he was having.
It was reported at 4 a.m. Feb. 2 someone was concerned about dogs barking constantly at a home on North Ash Street and worried the dogs were being neglected. Officers stated the dogs appeared to be healthy and had available food and water. The homeowner was not home at the time.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 a woman called regarding rumored criminal activity in her neighborhood while she was away from her home during the weekend.
It was reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 a dog was barking continuously at a home on North Ash Street. No one was home and animal control will be advised.
It was reported at 2:33 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman called to report a tablet was missing from her vehicle.
It was reported at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman came into the police department to claim property that had been found.
It was reported at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 3 a man called to find out where his brother was. He was told his brother was arrested.
It was reported at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 3 a man had called to report that the night before there was a man dancing in the road near Casey’s, and he was concerned if the man did it again he might be struck by a vehicle.
It was reported at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 3 a woman came to the police department to register her cat.
At 3:41 p.m. Feb. 3 there was an unfounded report of a disturbance at Snappy Mart.
It was reported at 5:59 p.m. Feb. 3 items including a tent and bedding were abandoned near the dugout at Booster Field and taken to the police department. When the owner came to claim them he was reminded camping is not allowed in the parks.
It was reported at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 4 officers had responded to an alarm at Dollar General. The building was found to be secure and a man was seen buying a soda from the vending machines outside of G and W Foods at the same time.
