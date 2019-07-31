Brandon and Callista Russell of West Plains are parents of a son, Keaton Kenneth, born May 21 at 9:35 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. His grandparents are Kenneth and Trina Roberson, Brand Russell, and Chuck and Heather Russell, all of West Plains.
Mike Gallant and Kari Swaim of Houston are parents of a daughter, Octavia Rose Jade, born at 2:29 p.m. May 23. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Aimee, 10, Zoey, 8, and Serenity, 6.
Floyd Drumright and Jessica Wake of West Plains are parents of a son, Aiden Lee, born at 2:46 p.m. May 26. He weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Makayla, 15, Brendon, 12, and Landon, 3. His grandparents are Melissa Halsted, West Plains, and Johnny Wake, Willow Springs.
Jeff Sterling and Melissa Scholfield of West Plains are parents of twin girls, Sara Grace and Serenity Rayne, born at 6:15 p.m. May 27. They weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and 5 pounds 7 ounces and were 19 inches and 18 inches long. Their siblings are Logan, 15, Destiny, 11, Adam, 9, Christian, 3, and Zander, 2. Their grandparents are Linda Dunn, Gainesville, and Dan and Kathy Meade, Squires.
Trebor and Kira Broyles of West Plains are parents of a son Jaxon Edward Dylan, born at 2:11 a.m. June 8. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His siblings are Addison, 4, and Nova, 3. His grandparents are Brent Sholes and Bob Broyles, West Plains, Tracy Ledgerwood, Willow Springs, and Sheri Jones, Melbourne, Ark.
Rian Gregory and Stormy Burris of West Plains are parents of a son, Riot Bjorn, born at 12:52 a.m. June 8. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Maximus, 2. His grandparents are Angela Collins, Curtis Burris and Danny and Rebel Lillo, all of West Plains, and Toni and Leslie Gregory, Yellville, Ark.
Keith and Audrea Small of West Plains are parents of a son, Easton Matthew, born at 3 p.m. June 12. He weighed 8 pounds 10.5 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. His siblings are Landen, 9, and Aubrey, 6. His grandparents are Chris Ledbetter, Pottersville, Steve Ledbetter, West Plains, and Brenda Soard, Peace Valley.
William and Sherry Curtright of Tecumseh are parents of a son, Remington James, born at 8:09 a.m. June 13. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. His siblings are Catherine, 6, and Maryann, 1. His grandparents are Theresa Mercado-Wilson, Nixa, Richard Clark, Vanzant, and William Curtright, Caulfield.
