Anthony Lindsey and Cassandra Burleson of West Plains are parents of a son, Remington Ryan, born June 16 at 10:10 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Timothy and Sheilah Burleson, West Plains, Anthony Lindsey, St. Peters and Kimberly Speck, Cuba.
Daniel Hatfield and Brittany Martin of Couch are parents of a son, Robert James, born June 17 at 7:22 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Victoria, 6, and Karston, 2. His grandparents are Karla Hopper, Gatewood, Clarence Hobart, Rockwell, N.C., and Susan Hatfield, Riverside, Calif.
Arin and Mandilyn Collins of West Plains are parents of a son, Kayson Carter, born June 18 at 10:18 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Izeaha, 4, and Ciella, 1. His grandparents are John and Cathy McKee, West Plains and James and Martha Collins, Willow Springs.
Briar and Dylan Collins of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Izzy Lou, born June 21 at 4:13 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her siblings are Scarlett, 3, and Briley, 1. Her grandparents are Tonja and Lath Johnson and Bentley Gilbreath, all of West Plains, and Alan Heady and Patty Ellis, Peace Valley.
Douglas and Alix Overstreet of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Reese June, born June 21 at 7:01 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Kenzie, 11, and Hoyt, 7. Her grandparents are Kim Johnson, Pottersville, Keith Armstrong, West Plains, and Darren and Betty Overstreet, Peace Valley.
Aaron Hicks and Christina Chorenziak of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Cassia Rose, born June 23 at 4:48 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Rose Chorenziak, West Plains, and Joe Wyrick, Willow Springs.
Meichkala Rawlings of Macomb is the mother of a son, Devlin-Ryke Turner, born June 24 at 11:25 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His grandparents are Kala and Tammara Rawlings, Macomb.
Levi Bernard and Debekah Cole are parents of a daughter, Rosialynn Mario, born June 25 at 8:28 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Tiffany Qualls and Matthew Porter, both of Joplin.
Zach Roberts and Rachael Swindell of Alton are parents of a son, Jace Benjamin, born June 26 at 5:42 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Lane, 7, and Cedar, 1. His grandparents are Patricia Hendrix, James Matthews, and Mel and Vicki Prirett, all of Alton, and Clate Roberts, Perryville.
Marcus and Sarah Belijean of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Marleigh Paula, born June 27 at 8:44 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her sibling is Harper, 2.
Clifton and Rebecca Earls of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emma Ethel, born June 28 at 7:17 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Her sibling is Elijah, 4. Her grandparents are George and Darlene Humphrey, Rolla, and Mary Earls, Alton.
Alan Koehn and Mackenzie Shoults of Summersville are parents of a daughter, Koda Autumn, born June 29 at 1:52 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Clayton Shoults and Cindy Hobbs, Summersville, Roger and Jean Counts, Eminence and Ty Koehn and Lisa Jessie, Mtn. View.
Oran and Tiffany Grandstaff of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Ava DaRay, born July 2 at 3:39 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Gage, 13, Korbin, 8, Austin, 6, and Kinlee, 1. Her grandparents are Rob and Karie Douglas, Winona, Tim and Anglie Bolin, Eminence and Richard and Nikki Grandstaff, Birch Tree.
Shannon and Kelsey Mitchell of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emma Lee, born July 5 at 7:02 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Gracelynn, 2. Her grandparents are Kerry and Nicole Bradshaw and Ed Thompson, all of West Plains and Blair and Paula Mitchell, Niangua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.