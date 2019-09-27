Tristan Wimberley and Tommi Goodfellow of West Plains are parents of a son, Chase Logan, born Aug. 18 at 3:57 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Jacob Doss and Jaclynn Goodchild of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Kinsley Rae, born Aug. 20 at 1:20 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are James and Nikki Goodchild, Eunice, and Robert Doss and Tammy Burkes-Butteroff, Mtn. View.
Joseph and Monique Campbell of West Plains are parents of a son, Tydus Joseph, born Aug. 20 at 6:17 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
