Garrett and Jessica Busch of Thayer are parents of a daughter, Braylynn Lylee Raynea, born April 16 at 7:40 a.m.. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Brennan, 6, and Brinnley, 4. Her grandparents are Mistie Brashear, Thayer, and Jeff and Raynea Busch, Mammoth Spring, Ark.
Chris and Brenna Pulliam of Eminence are parents of a daughter, River Rae, born April 17 at 12:57 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her siblings are Rory, 7, and Ruger, 4. Her grandparents are Dennis and Curtissa Shedd, Eminence, Kelly McFall, Barstow, Calif., and Tim and Dellena Pulliam, Birch Tree.
Vance and Keturah Farmer of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Nia Rayne, born April 16 at 4:20 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her siblings are Kaitlyn, 16, and Annabella, 6. Her grandparents are Gene and Gayle Green, Willow Springs, and Roy Enlow and JoAnne Higginbotham, Rolla.
Austin Pribble and Jenna Phelps are parents of a daughter, Skyler Marie, born April 21 at 2:13 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Ben and Melanie Frost, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Ben and Wanda Dyer, Moberly.
Daniel Joyce and Sarah Winters of Alton are parents of a son, Samuel Wade, born April 23 at 10:39 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His grandparents are Steve and Angela Winters and Donald and Rachel Joyce, all of Alton.
Michael Doolittle and Amanda Favorite of West Plains are parents of a son, Kingston Alan, born April 26 at 8:31 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Victor Favorite, Maybank, Texas, and Donna Favorite, Dee Moerschel, Disa Doolittle and Mike Doolittle, all of West Plains.
Ajay and Amanda Cotton of West Plains are parents of a son, Taylor Reed, born April 26 at 11:53 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Johnny and Debbie Cotton, Alton, and Richard and Penny Reinmuth and Michelle Brown, all of West Plains.
Robert Ellison and Renita Decker of West Plains are parents of a son, Colson Jackie Wayne, born April 27 at 6:58 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Araina, 12, Lydia, 11, Dominic, 11, Anna, 5, Shyla, 4, Rylon, 2, and Peyton, 1. His grandparents are Larry and Anita Peoples, Deloris Decker and Bob Ellison, all of West Plains and Norman and Deb Trott, Mtn. Home, Ark.
Richard and Paula Burton of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Shelby Cheyenne, born April 29 at 5:15 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19.75 inches long. Her siblings are Blayne, 9, and Kaitlyn, 8. Her grandparents are Ernie and Bretta Scott, Birch Tree, and Larry and Lucinda Burton, Mtn. View.
Bobby, and Rebecca Ryan of Koshkonong are parents of a son, Boone Richard, born May 2 at 7:37 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Bobby, 15, Baylee, 7, and Brooke, 5. His grandparents are Tim, and Barbara Ponting and Bobby, and Jaylene Ryan, all of Thayer.
Bryan Sloniker and Tabitha Lundry of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Konrad Jeffrey, born May 4 at 8:13 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Serenity, 8, Landyn, 7, Kinslee, 5, and Sterling, 1. His grandparents are Jeff and Shelly Lundry, Willow Springs, Tomas Sloniker, West Plains, and Tracy Triplett, Owensville.
