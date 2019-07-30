Simeon Sartor, and Elizabeth Bresee of West Plains are parents of a son, Malakai Zalynn, born May 13 at 5:51 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are James and Gina Bresee, West Plains, and Doyle and Sarah Sartor, Norwood.
Trey and Whitney Oravec of Pomona are parents of a daughter, Charli Lynn, born May 16 at 4:19 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her sibling is Maci, 7. Her grandparents are Eric and Tina Clinton, Willow Springs, and John and Juli Oravec, Mtn. View.
Austin Houts and Sydney James of West Plains are parents of a son Haylen James, born May 17 at 4:18 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. His sibling is Hadley, 5. His grandparents are Kay Howell, Bill James and Jennifer Girdley, West Plains, and Jimmie and Jennifer Houts, Pottersville.
Dustin and Sara Anderson of West Plains are parents of twins, Thomas Lee and Rylie Aurora, born May 18 at 6:41 p.m. and 6:49 p.m. Thomas weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces,and was 18.5 inches long. Rylie weighed 4 pounds 3.5 ounces and was 17 3/4 inches long. Their siblings are Kassidy, 4, and Khaleesi, 2. Their grandparents are Brandy Harrod, Branson, and Mike Anderson, West Plains.
Justin and Tressa Pritchett of Alton are parents of a daughter, Tresstin SueAnn, born May 19 at 10:30 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her siblings are Chayden, 15, Mackinezie, 11, Zechariah, 10, and Jeremiah, 10. Her grandparents are Wesley and Tena Conrad, Alton, Garry Pritchett, Winona, and Virginia Brown, Potosi.
