Charles and Whitney Stein of West Plains are the parents of a baby girl, Harlie Stein, born August 22 at 7:45 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Alexandria, 11, Brayden, 9, Chaseten, 6, and Denton, 5. Her grandparents are Anthony and Donna Smith, West Plains, and Sherri Stein, Lakeside, Oregon.
Freddy Phipps and Stormy Wale of Thayer are the parents of a baby girl, Layla Rose Hill, born August 24 at 8:01 a.m. at OMC. She weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her siblings are Billy Ray, 1. Her grandparents are Walter and Stella Phipps, and Carrie Vineyard, all of West Plains.
Morgan Bell of Mountain View is the moth of a baby girl, Keslynn Harper, born August 24 at 9:24 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Darla Bell, and Keith Bell, both of Mountain View.
Michael and Alysha Delgado of Willow Springs are the parents of a baby girl, Lettie Nychelle, born August 24 at 9:03 p.m. at OMC. She weighed 6 pounds 0 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Madison, 11, Cordillia, 7, and Andros, 2. Her grandparents are James and Belinda Woods, Willow Springs, Paul and Becky Quattlebaum, Joplin, and William Chaddock, Exeter.
Bradley and Amanda Bettis of Alton are the parents of a baby girl, Elsa Kate, born August 25 at 8:40 p.m. at OMC. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are McKenzie, 17, Kassidy, 15, Braden, 14, Kiley, 13, Rylee, 10, and Mady, 7. Her grandparents are Audena Granger-Stalyer, Rover, Roy Bettis, Winona, and Kathy Bettis, Winona.
Joseph and Amanda Jo Davis are the parents of a baby boy, Kash Jacob Joseph, born August 25 at 12:41 p.m. at OMC. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Kaitlyn, 18, Kataryna, 8, and Kage, 3. His grandparents are Terry and Bobbie Meier, and Joe and Janet Davis, all of Summersville.
Brandon and Barbara Sykes of Pomona are the parents of a baby boy, Colt Elliott, born August 27 at 7:56 a.m. at OMC. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Abigail, 12, Garrett, 10, Merriam, 8, Remington, 6, Weston, 4, and Kimber, 2.
Herschell and Tara Payne of West Plains are the parents of a baby boy, Liam Dalton, born August 28 at 7:55 a.m. at OMC. He weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Allie, 12, and Kadie, 7.
Levi Hood and Shay Street are the parents of a baby boy, Leonardo Malachii, born August 29 at 8:29 a.m. at OMC. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Sammie, 3, and Brentlee, 1. His grandparents are Billie Street, Mountain View, and Lester and Carmen Hood, Springfield.
Dakota Dunnihoo and Taylor Watkins of West Plains are the parents of a baby girl, Kentley Ann, born August 30 at 12:42 p.m. at OMC. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Matthew and Marissa Spencer of West Plains are the parents of a baby girl, Hannah Nicole Charlotte, born August 30 at 7:27 p.m. at OMC. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her siblings are Ethan, 10, and Cameron, 7. Her grandparents are Dion and Charla Prewett, West Plains, and James and Rhonda Spencer, Pottersville.
Raymond and Leah Mullett of West Plains are the parents of a baby boy, Lyle Dean, born August 30 at 12:13 p.m. at OMC. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Henry and Edna Miller, Cisne, Illinois, and Alvin and Miriam Mullett, West Plains.
Dalton McDaniel and Alexias Crider of West Plains are the parents of a baby boy, Aiden Lee, born August 31 at 3:24 p.m. at OMC. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Jennifer Crider, West Plains, John Crider, West Plains, Buddie McClure, Wynne, Arkansas, and James McDaniel, Harrisburg, Arkansas.
Todd Alsup and Kelsey Brooks of Mountain View are the parents of a baby boy, Kayden Dwayne, born August 31 at 7:20 p.m. at OMC. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Robert and Diana Brooks, Mountain View, and Bill and Vera Alsup, Peace Valley.
Preston and Jamie Lunn of West Plains are the parents of a baby boy, Zaryus James Michael, born August 31 at 5:25 p.m. at OMC. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Addison, 6, and Stella, 1. His grandparents are April Malone, and Michael and Andrea Lunn, all of West Plains.
