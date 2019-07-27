Tyler, and Jaci Boyd of Dora are parents of a son, Jax Christopher, born May 9 at 7:03 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Levi, 4, and RayLynn, 4. His grandparents are Jack and Greta Roberts, Dora, Andy Boyd, Vanzant, and Tina Stout, Drury.
Teigan and Melissa Medina of West Plains are parents of a son, Gabriel Michael, born May 9 at 8:49 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. His siblings are Kaleigh, 11, and Lexi Jo, 9. His grandparents are Howard Hanvey, Opelika, Ala., and Gary and Barbara Medina, West Plains.
Nathan Conley and Megan Lane of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Sophia Rose Grace, born May 11 at 10:45 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Jonah, 17, Kaire, 15, Ashton, 13, Joseph, 12, and Khloe, 7. Her grandparents are Gerald and Joann Conley, Mtn. View, Sandra Lane, West Plains, and George Lane, South Dakota.
Michael Wheeler and Bonnie Ray of West Plains are parents of a son, Oliver Ralph, born May 12 at 8:50 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. His siblings are Abrianna, 9, and Sabastian, 2. His grandparents are Sheryl Buckley, Alton, William Ray, Sacramento, Calif., and John and Janice Wheeler, Alton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.