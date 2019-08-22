Aaron and Teal Bowen of West Plains are parents of a son, Lane Drew, born at 3 p.m. July 16. He weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His siblings are Ian, 11, Layla, 5, and Tinsley, 2. His grandparents are Mark and Melissa Bowen, Willow Springs.
Gary and Dana Drake are parents of a daughter, Alice Winry Noelle, born at 8:06 p.m. July 19. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. Her sibling is Elizabeth, 1. Her grandparents are Barbara West of Dallas, Texas, Kevin Miller, Thomasville, and Bonnie Drake, Cabool.
Chad and Amelia Menz of Pottersville are parents of a son, Bode Allen, born at 3:11 p.m. July 20. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Gary Payne and Margaret Hanson, Des Moines, Roger and Alicia Maclean, Lolo, Mont., Todd and Adonia Menz, Pottersville, and Angela Menz, West Plains.
Jarrod and Jordan Harris are parents of a daughter, Aunaliyah Jade, born at 3:03 p.m. July 23. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Haylie, 14, Peyton, 5, and Carson, 2. Her grandparents are Melissa Halsted, West Plains, Garrett and June Johnson, Mtn. View, Elaine Plante, Lebanon, Penn., and Tony Harris, Pottersville.
Mandy Cross of Thayer is the mother of a daughter, Faith Ann, born at 6:10 p.m. July 23. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her siblings are Elijah, 19, Alexander, 13, and Naomi, 5. Her grandparents are Sue Ann Kelly, Thayer, and David Olson, Lebanon, Ore.
Jason and Sydney Rehm of West Plains are parents of a son, Julian Charles, born at 2:24 a.m. July 26. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His grandparents are Randall Calyle and Angela Frye, both of Odessa, and Jeff and Nancy Rhem, Herculaneum.
Jesse and Melissa Hawkins of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Charlotte Rose, born at 7:31 p.m. July 27. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her sibling is Ryan, 10. Her grandparents are Dana Hoover and Treasa Hawkins, West Plains, and Scott Hawkins, Caulfield.
Jacob and Megan Werner of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Sparrow Willowbee, born at 7:11 p.m. July 30. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Marley, 10, Cloverfield, 6, and Sage, 2. Her grandparents are John and Melody Romans, and Sean Werner Sr., all of West Plains.
Jacob Girdley and Michelle Poe of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Natalee Fern, born at 3:49 p.m. July 31. She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Kinslee, 5, and Elizabeth, 2. Her grandparents are Morris and Linda Poe, Marquand, and Leslie Thompson, West Plains.
Randy and MaKayla Johnson of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Beasley Vaude, born at 4:34 p.m. July 31. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. His siblings are Bentley, 7, Brylee, 5, and Bailey, 2. His grandparents are Michael Geer, Cabool, and Shelly Baser and Don and Judy Johnson, Willow Springs.
Matthew and Hallie Eskew of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Audrey Mae, born at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 1. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Rylie, 11, and Aliyah, 3. Her grandparents are Mark and Kelli Cook, and Bill and Lisa Eskew, all of West Plains.
Shawn and Carlian Robinson of Summersville are parents of a daughter, Hailey Rayn, born 8:36 a.m. Aug. 3. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Cadence, 11, Tyler, 9, and Andrew, 11 months. Her grandparents are Carolyn Alton, Summersville, and Debbie Breckenridge, Houston.
Markie and Jennifer Agers of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Isabella Marie, born at 7:03 p.m. Aug. 4. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Markie, 16, Deanna, 5, and Alexia, 4. Her grandparents are Kendall Rabenstein, West Plains, and Linda Agers, Thayer.
