Clifford and Harley Blake of Caulfield are parents of a daughter, Carmella Justice, born at 4:53 p.m. Oct. 6 at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC). She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Christopher and Katherine King and David Wayne Blake, Caulfield; and Janette Lea Blake, Bakersfield.
Garrett Harbin and Emeri Talton of West Plains are parents of a son, Jacoby Lee James, born at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 7 at OMC. He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His sibling is Aleonna, 1. Grandparents are James Talton, Springfield; Sheena Derryberry, Winona; and Ray Harbin, Dothan, Ala.
Ivie and Meagan Powell of West Plains are parents of a son, Easton Wayne, born at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 8 at OMC. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Siblings are Dylan, 18, Braxton, 9, and Gunner, 5. Grandparents are Ivie and Linda Powell and Danny and Pam Marshall, West Plains.
Brandon Thompson and Jennifer Brown of Pomona are parents of a daughter, Addalynn Elizabeth, born at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at OMC. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Siblings are Sydney, 9, and Griffin, 8. Grandparents are Ron and Debbie Davies, Covington, La.; Steve and Martha Swift, Ortonville, Mich.; and Mark Thompson, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.